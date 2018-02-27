Home / Sports News / Tennis

Alexis Ohanian buys billboards for wife Serena Williams

By Alex Butler  |  Feb. 27, 2018 at 9:37 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently welcomed wife Serena Williams back to tennis with a series of billboards in Palm Springs, Calif.

Ohanian posted photos of his gesture Tuesday on social media.

"These just went up on alongside I-10 into Palm Springs. Junior & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis," Ohanian wrote on the posts. "Designed them myself, with some help from baby O [and assist from Initialized startup, AdQuick, where I searched + bought the billboards]. #GMOAT @ Palm Springs, California."

The billboards featured several photos of baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian, on a series reading "Greatest. Momma. Of all time." The final billboard he shared read "Serena Williams G.M.O.A.T. [Greatest Momma Of All Time] - Alexis Jr + Sr."

Williams, 36, will compete at the BNP Paribas Open from March 5 through March 18 at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells. Calif. The 23-time Grand Slam champion returned to the court for the first time in December, losing in three sets to Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in Abu Dhabi. Before that appearance, Williams hadn't played competitively since winning the 2017 Australian Open. She was expected to participate in the 2018 Australian Open, but pulled out of the tournament before it began.

Alexis Olympia was born on Sept. 1, while Williams and Ohanian were married in November. Olympia and her dad were in the stands in early February to watch Williams and sister Venus Williams compete in a doubles match at the 2018 Fed Cup in Asheville, N.C.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Hawks troll Lakers by posting players from the past Hawks troll Lakers by posting players from the past
Kirk Cousins: Minnesota Vikings will be in 'very heavy' on QB Kirk Cousins: Minnesota Vikings will be in 'very heavy' on QB
Jags' Ramsey says Jimbo Fisher: 'didn't teach me how to be DB' Jags' Ramsey says Jimbo Fisher: 'didn't teach me how to be DB'
NFL scouting combine: Lamar Jackson doesn't have an agent, mom advising NFL scouting combine: Lamar Jackson doesn't have an agent, mom advising
Updated 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Potential trades could shake up first round Updated 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Potential trades could shake up first round
Loading...