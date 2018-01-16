Will Ferrell crashes Australian Open as Ron Burgundy

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Actor Will Ferrell came out as a surprise guest to interview Roger Federer Tuesday at the Australian Open.

Actually, it was Ron Burgundy asking the questions. Ferrell's Anchorman character stepped on the court after Federer's victory against Slovenian Aljaz Bedene at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Federer won the Round of 128 matchup 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Ferrell came down on the court and took the microphone from commentator John McEnroe to get things started.

"We have a special guest that wants to ask you a couple questions, is that OK? His name is Will Ferrell, ladies and gentlemen," McEnroe said, before handing it off to the comedian. "Give it up for Will Ferrell."

"In the immortal words of Ron Burgundy, it's great to be here with two tennis legends, Roger Federer and John McIntosh," Ferrell said.

Then the questions got a little uncomfortable for the 19-time Grand Slam champion, who struggled to think of witty answers.

Ferrell: "Roger, tonight you seemed like a gazelle out there on the court. Would you describe your game as a silky gazelle?" Federer: "Maybe, maybe not. Don't they get eaten at the end?" Ferrell: "Not if they're fast enough. Quick question Roger, 36 years old, you seem ageless. Are you a witch or a vampire?" McEnroe: "Which ones better?" Ferrell: "Probably a vampire. Now there is a rumor in the men's locker room that you love coming to play down here in Melbourne. Your secret to fitness is that you only eat wombat meat? Is that true?" Federer: "That is untrue." Ferrell: "Have you ever tasted wombat meat? It is delicious. The national food of Australia." Ferrell: "Roger I know how much this crowd means to you. They are an amazing crowd, but does it get annoying when they just scream: 'c'mon Roger. C'mon Roger, over and over again?" Federer: "They remind me of my own name. It's good at my age you start forgetting your own name sometimes." Ferrell: "Thank you Roger, wonderful match. Stay classy, Melbourne."

Federer, 36, is the defending champion of the Australian Open. He has won the tournament five times. The No. 2 player int he world faces German Jan-Lennard Struff at 7 a.m. Wednesday in a Round of 64 matchup in Melbourne.