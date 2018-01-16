Anna Kournikova, Enrique Iglesias share first baby photos

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Singer Enrique Iglesias and tennis star Anna Kournikova shared the first photos of their twins Tuesday on social media.

The superstar couple welcomed Lucy and Nicholas on Dec. 16 in Miami. Iglesias, 42, and Kournikova, 36, began dating in 2001. The couple have kept the details of their relationship private and did not mention a pregnancy before the birth was reported by TMZ.

Mom and dad made separate Instagram posts Tuesday, with the same caption: "My Sunshine."

Iglesias posted his photo first, featuring himself cuddling next to one of the newborn twins. Kournikova's post came two hours later. She kissed one of the newborns.

My Sunshine A post shared by 🐾 Anna 🎈Аня (@annakournikova) on Jan 16, 2018 at 10:48am PST My Sunshine A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on Jan 16, 2018 at 9:39am PST

Kournikova retired from the WTA Tour in 2007. The Russian never won a Grand Slam and owned a 209-129 singles record. Kournikova won more than $3.5 million in prize money during her career.

Iglesias released his new song El Baño last week.