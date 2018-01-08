Andy Murray has hip surgery in Australia, wants grass court return

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Andy Murray had hip surgery Monday in Australia and is targeting a return for the grass court season.

He announced the surgery Monday on Facebook.

The No. 19 ranked player in the world withdrew from the Australian Open and hasn't played since July at Wimbledon. He fell to American Sam Querrey in the quarterfinals of that tournament.

"Today I underwent successful right hip surgery at the St. Vincent Hospital in Melbourne," Murray wrote in a statement on Facebook. "I'd like to thank Dr. John O'Donnell and all of the staff for looking after me. I look forward to returning to competitive tennis during the grass court season. Thanks to everyone for all the well wish and support over the last few days. I'll comeback from this."

The grass court season will mark 12 months since Murray's showing at Wimbledon.

Murray, 30, also released a statement apologizing to the tournament and his fans on Jan. 2, after pulling out of the Brisbane International.

"I've obviously been going through a really difficult period with my hip for a long time and have sought council from a number of hip specialists," Murray wrote in that statement on his social media accounts. "Having been recommended to treat my hip conservatively since the US Open I have done everything asked of me from a rehab perspective and worked extremely hard to try get back on the court competing."

"Having played practice sets here in Brisbane with some top players unfortunately this hasn't worked yet to get me to the level I would like so I have to reassess my options. Obviously continuing rehab is one option and giving my hip more time to recover. Surgery is also an option but the chances of a successful outcome are not as I high as I would like which has made this my secondary option and my hope has been to avoid that. However this is something I may have to consider but let's hope not."

The British tennis star has 45 titles and has won more than $60 million in prize money during his career in singles and doubles competition. Grass court season is in the summer.