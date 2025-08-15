Trending
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi set to return vs. Los Angeles Galaxy

By Alex Butler
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi scored 18 goals in 18 MLS matches this season. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI
1 of 5 | Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi scored 18 goals in 18 MLS matches this season. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi is expected to return to the field Saturday for Inter Miami after a two-game injury absence, Herons coach Javier Mascherano told reporters Friday.

Messi hurt his right leg in the eighth minute of a Leagues Cup win over Necaxa on Aug. 2 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He missed the Herons' Group stage finale against Pumas, a 3-1 win, and an MLS match against Orlando City, a 4-1 loss.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner returned to training earlier this week.

"Leo is fine," Mascherano said. "He's been with the team since Wednesday. We believe that if nothing unusual happens, he'll be called up for tomorrow's game."

The Herons (12-5-6) will host the Los Angeles Galaxy (3-15-7) in an MLS match Saturday in Fort Lauderdale. They sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings, nine points behind the first-place Philadelphia Union (15-5-6) and two points behind Orlando City SC (12-6-8) and the Columbus Crew (12-5-8).

The Galaxy, who sit in last place in the Western Conference, have the worst record in MLS. They also allowed a league-high 52 goals through 25 league matches.

Messi remains tied with Nashville SC forward Sam Surridge for the most goals (18) in MLS. His nine assists are the eighth-most in the league. Messi's 1.04 goals per 90 minutes are the most among players who appeared in at least 15 matches this season. He also leads the league with 1.44 goals plus assists per 90 minutes.

The Herons and Galaxy will play at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Chase Stadium.

