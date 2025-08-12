Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo (C) and Georgina Rodriguez share five children. Photo by EPA/STR

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are engaged after more than eight years of dating, Rodriguez announced on Instagram.

"Yes I do," Rodriguez wrote on her account, which included a photo of a large diamond ring.

Ronaldo, 40, and Rodriguez, 31, started dating in 2016. He met Rodriguez while she was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid. The couple share five children, Cristiano Jr., twins Eva Maria and Mateo, and daughters Alana and Bella.

A jewelry expert told People that Rodriguez's ring has an estimated value of about $5 million.

Rodriguez tagged Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as the location on her Instagram post. Ronaldo announced in June that he signed a two-year contract with Al Nassr. He scored 25 goals over 30 Saudi Pro League appearances last season.