Trending
Soccer
Aug. 11, 2025 / 3:09 PM

RFEF approves Barcelona-Villarreal La Liga soccer match in Miami

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Hard Rock Stadium, which recently held games for the FIFA Club World Cup, could serve as host for the first La Liga regular season match ever held in the United States on Dec. 20 in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI
Hard Rock Stadium, which recently held games for the FIFA Club World Cup, could serve as host for the first La Liga regular season match ever held in the United States on Dec. 20 in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The Spanish football federation, or RFEF, approved a La Liga request to hold a match between Barcelona and Villarreal in Miami this season, officials announced Monday.

The RFEF board of directors deliberated on the matter at a meeting Monday. Villarreal is scheduled to host Barcelona on Matchday 17, Dec. 21, in Villarreal, Spain.

"After receiving and checking the documentation received, and after the approval of the board of directors, the Royal Spanish Football Federation will submit to UEFA the request to begin the procedures for the subsequent authorization by FIFA for the match to be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Dec. 20, 2025, in accordance with the FIFA international match regulations and the implementing rules approved by the RFEF," the federation said in a news release.

The United States Soccer Federation, UEFA, CONCACAF and FIFA must still sign off on the move. If the game is finalized, it will mark the first time in history that a Spanish first division game would be played overseas.

Girona will host Rayo Vallecano in the first La Liga match of the season Friday in Girona. Barcelona will battle Mallorca in another season opener Saturday in Palma on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Gold will not face tariffs, Trump says in social media post
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Gold will not face tariffs, Trump says in social media post
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Monday in a Truth Social post that there will be no tariffs on gold after last week's wild gold market and Homeland Security ruling.
Central American beaches the most polluted in the Pacific by plastics
World News // 39 minutes ago
Central American beaches the most polluted in the Pacific by plastics
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Costal communities and beaches in Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama had the highest levels of contamination from plastics in the ocian.
Stray bullet kills N.Y. man in Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny concert
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Stray bullet kills N.Y. man in Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny concert
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A 25-year-old Queens man was shot and killed in Puerto Rico while visiting to see Bad Bunny in concert.
Ousted FDA vaccine regulator Vinay Prasad returns to post
Health News // 53 minutes ago
Ousted FDA vaccine regulator Vinay Prasad returns to post
Vinay Prasad, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's top vaccine regulator, is returning to his post less than two weeks after the White House had him ousted.
ESPN, Fox team up for bundled streaming service in October
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
ESPN, Fox team up for bundled streaming service in October
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Separate apps will be available Aug. 21 before the football seasons.
Palestinian journalists killed by Israel mourned in Gaza funeral
World News // 1 hour ago
Palestinian journalists killed by Israel mourned in Gaza funeral
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Hundreds of mourners in Gaza gathered for the funerals of 5 Al Jazeera journalists killed by an Israeli strike on a press tent. Two more freelancers died.
Ford to build new EV truck at Louisville, Ky., plant, invest $2B
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ford to build new EV truck at Louisville, Ky., plant, invest $2B
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Ford announced Monday it will invest $2 billion and secure nearly 2,200 jobs in a Louisville, Ky., assembly plant that will build affordable electric vehicles.
Bitcoin, Ether on the rise as crypto surges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bitcoin, Ether on the rise as crypto surges
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Bitcoin nearly hit an all-time high on Monday as demand from commercial treasury buyers and established investors lifted the digital asset market overall.
At least 1 dead, dozens hurt in U.S. Steel plant blast near Pittsburgh
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
At least 1 dead, dozens hurt in U.S. Steel plant blast near Pittsburgh
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- At least one person is dead and several are injured, including those trapped in rubble, after an explosion at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works about 15 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, officials said.
Fast-moving Tropical Storm Erin heads toward U.S., Caribbean
World News // 2 hours ago
Fast-moving Tropical Storm Erin heads toward U.S., Caribbean
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Forecasters say Tropical Storm Erin is "moving quickly" as it strengthens and heads toward the western hemisphere, but U.S. weather officials say it's too early to tell what impact it will have.

Trending Stories

Jen Pawol, MLB's first female umpire, debuts behind plate
Jen Pawol, MLB's first female umpire, debuts behind plate
Miami Dolphins RB Alexander Mattison out for season after neck surgery
Miami Dolphins RB Alexander Mattison out for season after neck surgery
Cal Raleigh clubs MLB-best 45th homer, helps Mariners beat Rays
Cal Raleigh clubs MLB-best 45th homer, helps Mariners beat Rays
Big weekend for Godolphin on turf points to Breeders' Cup
Big weekend for Godolphin on turf points to Breeders' Cup
Billy Howton, Green Bay Packers star, founder of NFLPA, dies at 95
Billy Howton, Green Bay Packers star, founder of NFLPA, dies at 95

Follow Us