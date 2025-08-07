Trending
Soccer
Aug. 7, 2025 / 9:37 AM

Spain knocks U.S. women out of top spot in world soccer rankings

By Alex Butler
Midfielder Aitana Bonmati helped Spain reach the Euro 2025 finale, where they lost the England. Photo by Til Buergy/EPA
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Spain replaced the United States atop the FIFA women's soccer world rankings, which were released Thursday, despite a loss to England in the Euro 2025 finale.

Spain, the most recent (2023) World Cup champions, posted a 6-1 record since the last edition of the women's world rankings. The Spaniards' lone loss was a penalty kick setback to England in the Euro finale July 27 in Basel, Switzerland.

The Americans, the most-recent (2024) Olympic gold medalists, are 3-0 since the last edition of the rankings.

The next version of the rankings will be released Dec. 10.

Sweden moved up three spots to No. 3 in the world. No. 4 England and No. 5 German round out the Top 5. No. 6 France moved up four spots. No. 7 Brazil, No. 8 Japan, No. 9 Canada and No. 10 Korea round out the Top 10.

No. 104 Bangladesh made the biggest leap up the rankings, climbing 24 spots. Mongolia took the biggest fall, moving down 22 spots to No. 148.

The United States Women's National Team will battle Portugal in two friendlies in October. The first match will be Oct. 23 at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. The Americans will face Portal on Oct. 26 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.

"Portugal is a growing team that will be highly motivated for these matches, but as always, these three games are more opportunities to work on us," U.S. manager Emma Hayes said in a news release.

"I'm very impressed with the progress we've made since the Olympics and I want to give a lot of credit to the players for embracing our culture and ideas, but our staff and the players know we still have much work to do before World Cup qualifying next year."

Spain will face Sweden on Oct. 24 and 28 in the UEFA Women's Nations League.

