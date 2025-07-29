Trending
Whitecaps finalizing deal for German soccer legend Thomas Muller

By Alex Butler
Veteran midfielder Thomas Muller played for German Bundesliga power Bayern Munich from 2008 to 2024. Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA
Veteran midfielder Thomas Muller played for German Bundesliga power Bayern Munich from 2008 to 2024. Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA

July 29 (UPI) -- Vancouver Whitecaps FC agreed to send up to $400,000 in general allocation money to FC Cincinnati for Thomas Muller's discovery rights, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.

Full terms of the agreement between FC Cincinnati and the Whitecaps are still being finalized.

FC Cincinnati previously negotiated for the services of the longtime Bayern Munich forward/attacking midfielder, but the parties could not agree to a contract.

Muller, 35, scored 150 goals over 503 German Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich from 2008 to 2025. He found the net 250 times over 756 appearances across all competitions.

Muller scored 45 times in 131 appearances for the German national team. He won a World Cup with Germany in 2014. He won the Golden Boot as the top scorer at the 2010 World Cup, helping Germany finish third.

The Whitecaps (13-5-6) totaled the fifth-most points (45) in MLS through their first 24 matches this season. They sit in second place in the Western Conference standings, one point behind first-place San Diego FC.

The Whitecaps will take on the 10th-place San Jose Earthquakes (7-10-8) on Aug. 9 in San Jose, Calif.

