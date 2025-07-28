Soccer
July 28, 2025 / 8:03 AM

Bayer Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka to sign with Sunderland

By Alex Butler
Veteran midfielder Granit Xhaka (R) is expected to sign a three-year contract with Sunderland. Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA
Veteran midfielder Granit Xhaka (R) is expected to sign a three-year contract with Sunderland. Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA

July 28 (UPI) -- Sunderland agreed to a $23.5 million deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka. He is expected to sign a three-year contract with the club.

Sources told Sky Sports, Fabrizio Romano and GiveMeSport about the agreement Monday.

Xhaka, 32, joined Leverkusen in 2023. He totaled five goals and seven assists over 66 appearances for the German Bundesliga club.

Xhaka registered two goals and seven assists over 33 appearances for Leverkusen in 2024-25, when they finished second in the Bundesliga standings. Leverkusen won the league title in his first season.

The veteran midfielder found the net 17 times and logged 24 assists over 225 Premier League appearances for Arsenal. He spent seven seasons with the Gunners.

Sunderland is set to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2016-17 after earning promotion from the Championship. The Black Cats went 21-12-13 during their 2024-25 campaign.

