July 25, 2025 / 9:42 AM

Manchester City to sign goalie James Trafford

By Alex Butler
Goalie James Trafford joined Burnley in 2023. Photo by Daniel Hambury/EPA
July 25 (UPI) -- Manchester City agreed to a $36 million deal for Burnley goalie James Trafford. The 22-year-old previously played for the Sky Blues from 2021 to 2023.

Sources told The Athletic, ESPN and the BBC about the agreement Friday. Trafford, who also was linked to Newcastle United, went on loan with Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers during his initial stint with the Sky Blues.

The 6-foot-6 goalie is expected to sign a five-year deal during his second tenure with the Premier League soccer franchise. The pact includes a one-year option.

Trafford allowed 16 goals over 45 Championship appearances last season. He allowed 62 goals over 28 Premier League appearances for Burnley in 2023-24.

Brazilian goalie Ederson started 26 Premier League matches last season for the Sky Blues. He allowed 26 goals and posted a 16-6-4 record. Ederson allowed a total of 216 goals in 276 career Premier League matches since joining the Sky Blues in 2017.

Backup goalie Stefan Ortega allowed 18 goals over 13 Premier League appearances last season. He surrendered 26 goals over 25 league appearances since joining the club in 2022.

The Sky Blues will play Palermo in a friendly Aug. 9 in Palermo, Italy.

