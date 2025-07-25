Trending
Soccer
July 25, 2025 / 1:47 PM

MLS suspends Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba for skipping All-Star Game

By Alex Butler
Inter Miami striker Lionel Messi was suspended for Saturday's match against FC Cincinnati for missing the All-Star Game. Photo by Paolo Aguilar/EPA-EFE
July 25 (UPI) -- MLS suspended Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba from Inter Miami's next match because of their decisions to skip the 2025 All-Star Game, the league announced Friday.

Messi and Alba were among leading vote getters for the competition, but were not on final rosters for the event Wednesday in Austin, Texas.

MLS policy states that players who do not participate in the game and related activities are prohibited from participating in their club's next match after the All-Star Game, subject to an injury exception.

"I know Lionel Messi loves this league," MLS commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. "I don't think there's a player -- or anyone -- who has done more for Major League Soccer than Messi. I fully understand, respect, and admire his commitment to Inter Miami, and I respect his decision.

"Unfortunately, we have a long-standing policy regarding participation in the All-Star Game, and we had to enforce it. It was a very difficult decision.

"That said, we're going to take a hard look at the policy moving forward. I'm committed to working with our players to determine how the rule should evolve."

Messi, the 2024 MLS MVP, is tied with Nashville SC's Sam Surridge with a league-leading 18 goals this season. His nine assists through 18 games are tied for seventh in MLS. Alba recorded eight assists through 19 appearances for the Herons.

Herons coach Javier Mascherano told reporters Friday that Messi felt fatigue in recent weeks.

The Herons (12-4-5) sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, seven points behind first-place FC Cincinnati (15-6-3). The Orange and Blues will take on the Herons at 7:15 p.m. EDT Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

