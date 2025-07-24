MLS All-Stars crush Liga MX despite Lionel Messi absence

July 24 (UPI) -- Sam Surridge, Tai Baribo and Brian White each found the net to steer a dominant MLS victory over Liga MX in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game in Austin, Texas.

Liga MX launched 21 shot attempts, but placed just seven on target in the 3-1 setback Wednesday at Q2 Stadium. The MLS All-Stars placed 7 of 13 attempts on target, including two second-half scores.

"It was a special week," MLS All-Stars coach Nico Estevez told reporters. "I think I've been in the country enough to value what this event means. ... This is special. It's a unique event.

"Not everyone can come enjoy this thing. I'm honored and fortunate to coach the MLS All-Stars."

Philip Zinckernagel, Diego Rossi and Denis Bouanga logged assists for the MLS All-Stars, who played without Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba. Elias Montiel assisted Gilberto Mora for Liga MX's lone score.

"It was my first time in the All-Star Game," Baribo said on the Apple TV broadcast. "I scored and we won, MVP, it's the best feeling. Great night."

The win helped the MLS All-Stars avenge a loss to Liga MX in the 2024 MLS All-Star Game. The MLS All-Stars won three of the four previous editions of their matchup with Liga MX.

"What I told them is that we have quality when we have the ball if we can do combinations, being together, get the good relations and interactions that will help us to break the opponent," Estevez said.

"When we had the ball, it was less instruction and more about being a unit and being compact."

The Liga MX All-Stars threatened early on, but were often denied by Austin FC goalie Brad Stuver. Those heroics included a one-handed diving block in the 19th minute. But Liga MX goalie Luis Malagon also stood strong between the posts, keeping the game scoreless until the 28th minute.

Denis Bouanga Sam Surridge There's a reason he's the top goalscorer in MLS. #MLSAllStar // @NashvilleSC pic.twitter.com/TCt4cXKvqB— Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 24, 2025

Bouanga started that sequence by leading a breakaway into the Liga MX box. He blasted a shot on net, but the attempt was denied by Malagon. Bouanga regained control on the left flank and fired a pass back toward the far post.

Surridge -- who is tied with Messi with a league-leading 18 goals this season -- jumped into the area and headed a point-blank range shot past Malagon for first blood.

Bouanga and Surridge each earned separate attempts about five minutes later. Bouanga drilled the right post with a volley, while star defender Sergio Ramos blocked Surridge's shot.

The MLS All-Stars finally doubled their lead with Baribo beat goalie Kevin Mier in the 51st minute. Ross cut off several Liga MX defenders with a ball into the box for Baribo on that play. The Philadelphia Union striker let the ball roll onto his right foot and finished with a shot just inside the left post.

Mora cut the deficit in half by beating Minnesota United goalie in the 65th minute, but White went on to add the clincher in the 80th. Carles Gil gained control in transition, weaved through defenders and found fellow midfielder Cristian Espinoza on the left flank to lead that attack.

Espinoza proceed to tap a pass ahead for Zinckernagel, who spotted White about eight yards in front of the net. The All-Star striker finished with a one-touch shot off Liga MX All-Star Brian Rodriguez and into the net.

The MLS regular-season slate will continue with six games Friday. Orlando City will host the Columbus Crew at 7:30 p.m. EDT in Columbus, Ohio. The New England Revolution will host CF Montreal at the same time in Foxborough, Mass.

Messi and Alba, who were the leading vote getters for their positions, could be open to one-game suspensions for not playing in the MLS All-Star game. Their fifth-place Herons will host first-place FC Cincinnati at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.