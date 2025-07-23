Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba ruled out for MLS All-Star Game

July 23 (UPI) -- Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba will not play in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, MLS announced Wednesday. They were the vote leaders at their positions.

Messi and Alba were both absent from finalized MLS roster for the event, which featured 29 players from 15 clubs. The Vancouver Whitecaps lead the league with four All-Stars. No Inter Miami players are listed.

MLS policy states players who are selected for the game, but choose not participate without a valid medical reason or league-approved exemption, are subject to one-game suspensions.

Messi, 38, is tied for the MLS lead with 18 goals through 18 appearances this season. His nine assists are tied for eighth in the league. Alba, 36, totaled a goal and eight assists through his 19 appearances for the Herons.

The Herons sits in fifth place in the MLS standings, with 12 wins, four losses and five ties through 21 games.

MLS All-Stars will take on LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game at 9 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Austin, Texas. The game will air for free on Apple TV.