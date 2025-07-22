New NWSL club Denver Summit FC reveals logo, team branding

July 22 (UPI) -- Denver Summit FC, the NWSL's 16th franchise, revealed its team name, crest and colors Tuesday ahead of its inaugural season, which will start in 2026.

Denver was awarded the expansion franchise Jan. 30.

More than 15,000 votes and suggestions were gathered from a ":name the club" fan vote. The Summit's badge features the mountains under a red sky with an orange sun.

"We are pleased to unveil Denver Summit FC as our name and to share our crest and colors with Colorado and the world," Denver Summit FC president Jen Millet said in a news release. "It was vital for us to name our club in collaboration with our community.

"Our crest, colors and brand are representative of Denver and all of Colorado. It embraces our aspirational goals and pioneering spirit to build the best soccer club in the world."

The NWSL announced in September that it awarded its 15th franchise to Boston. The Summit will be the first women's professional sports team from a major national league to be based in Denver.

"We are excited to firmly place Denver Summit FC in Denver's storied sports lexicon," Summit controlling owner Rob Cohen said. "Coloradans are passionate about the outdoors, so it was always our vision that the crest should depict our natural surroundings.

"Our elevation offers us a distinct home field advantage, and our goal is to build a club that is always pursuing excellence on and off the field. Much like the picturesque Rocky Mountains, our charge is to stand apart while always reaching for new heights."