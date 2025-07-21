Liverpool agrees to $106 million transfer for striker Hugo Ekitike

French striker Hugo Ekitike scored 15 goals over 33 appearances last season in Germany's Bundesliga. Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA

July 21 (UPI) -- Liverpool reached a transfer agreement worth up to $106 million for Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike.

Sources told ESPN, Sky Sports and the BBC about the transfer agreement Monday. The pact includes an initial fee of about $92.7 million, with $13.4 million in add-ons. The French striker is expected to sign a six-year contract with the Reds.

Ekitike, who also as linked to Manchester United and Newcastle, is expected to undergo a physical Tuesday.

The 23-year-old scored 15 goals over 33 appearances in Bundesliga last season for Frankfurt. He totaled 22 goals across 48 total competitions. Ekitike joined the club in 2024 from French Ligue 1 power Paris Saint-Germain.

He stayed on the bench for Frankfurt's 3-2 friendly win over FSV Frankfurt on Saturday in Frankfurt, Germany. Frankfurt manager Dino Toppmoller said during an interview with Sky Germany that Ekitike's looming departure "a bitter loss."

Frankfurt (17-8-9) finished third in the 2024-25 Bundesliga standings, behind champions Bayern Munich and second-place Leverkusen. The Eagles will meet Italian Serie A club Aston Villa in a friendly at 7 p.m. EDT Saturday in Louisville, Ky.

The Reds will battle Serie A's AC Milan in a friendly at 7:30 a.m. Saturday in Kowloon, Hong Kong.