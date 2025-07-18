Manchester United agrees to deal for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo

Bryan Mbeumo (C) scord 65 goals over 222 Premier League appearances at Brentford. Photo by Daniel Hambury/EPA

July 18 (UPI) -- Manchester United reached a $94 million transfer agreement for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo.

Sources told ESPN, Sky Sports and The Athletic about the agreement Friday. The 25-year-old is to undergo a physical as early as this weekend. He also could join the Red Devils for their upcoming Premier League Summer Series road trip in the United States.

Mbeumo scored 20 goals last season in the Premier League, when the Bees (16-9-13) finished 10th in the standings. He scored 65 times over 222 total Premier League appearances for the Bees.

Mbeumo, who joined Brentford in 2019, started his senior career at Troyes of France's Ligue 2. He also scored six goals over 22 appearances for the Cameroon men's national team.

The Red Devils will play Leeds United in a friendly at 9 a.m. EDT Saturday in Solna, Sweden. They will take on West Ham on July 26 in East Rutherford, N.J. They have additional Premier League Summer Series matchups in Chicago and Atlanta.