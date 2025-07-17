Trending
Wolves sign Club World Cup star Jhon Arias from Fluminense

By Alex Butler
Jhon Arias of Fluminense logged a goal and assist in the Club World Cup. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jhon Arias of Fluminense logged a goal and assist in the Club World Cup. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Wolves agreed to a transfer agreement with Fluminense for Club World Cup star Jhon Arias.

Sources told ESPN, Fabrizio Romano and RCN Radio about the agreement Thursday. Fluminense is to receive $34.1 million for 90% of Arias' rights.

The Colombian winger appeared in six games during Fluminense's run to the Club World Cup semifinals, where they lost to eventual champions Chelsea. The 27-year-old winger logged a goal and assist at the tournament.

Arias, who joined Fluminense in 2021 from Colombia's Santa Fe, totaled 47 goals and 55 assists over 229 total appearances for the Brazilian club.

Fluminense is set to face Cruzeiro on Thursday in Rio de Janeiro. The tricolor went 6-3-2 through their first 11 appearances this season in Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A.

Wolves went 12-20-6 last season to finish 16th in the Premier League standings.

FIFA Club World Cup: Chelsea defeats Fluminense

Players for Chelsea F.C. pose for a team photo ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup semifinal match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on July 8, 2025. Chelsea defeated Fluminense F.C. 2-0. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

