Trending
Soccer
July 17, 2025 / 8:33 AM

Liverpool's Olivia Smith joins Arsenal in record transfer

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Forward Olivia Smith (C) scored four goals over 18 appearances for the Canadian national team. Photo by Joel Carrett/EPA
Forward Olivia Smith (C) scored four goals over 18 appearances for the Canadian national team. Photo by Joel Carrett/EPA

July 17 (UPI) -- Arsenal signed Liverpool forward Oliva Smith to a long-term contract, the Women's Super League teams announced Thursday.

The clubs did not disclose her transfer fee, but sources told ESPN, the BBC and Sky Sports that the fee is higher than the recent $1.1 million record Chelsea paid for former San Diego Wave defender Naomi Girma.

"It's a privilege and an honor to sign for Arsenal," Smith told Arsenal.com. "It's my dream to compete for the biggest titles here in England and in Europe and I'm excited to get started and contribute to doing that here with Arsenal.

"The atmosphere the supporters create at Emirates Stadium is incredible and I can't wait to have that behind me now."

Smith, 20, joined the Reds in 2024 from Sporting CP, where she scored 16 times over 28 appearances. She scored nine goals over 25 appearances for the Reds. Smith, a former Penn State star, started her senior career with Canada's North Toronto Nitros.

She also totaled four goals in 18 appearances for the Canadian national team.

"Olivia is an exciting young player and we believe she can make a big contribution here at Arsenal," Gunners coach Renee Slegers said. "We've been impressed by her mentality and character, excelling in two European leagues at such a young age.

"I know she has a level of ambition that matches our own and we're looking forward to working with her as she continues to grow at the club."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Crypto bills advance in longest House vote ever
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Crypto bills advance in longest House vote ever
July 17 (UPI) -- The House set a new record Wednesday for the longest vote ever held in the chamber in history, breaking a record that had only been set earlier in the month.
At least 3 killed, 27 injured in airstrike on Ukrainian shopping mall
World News // 59 minutes ago
At least 3 killed, 27 injured in airstrike on Ukrainian shopping mall
July 17 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and 27 injured in the eastern Ukrainian province of Donetsk after a massive Russian bomb struck a shopping center and market.
Senate sends bill axing foreign aid, public broadcast funds to House
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senate sends bill axing foreign aid, public broadcast funds to House
July 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate early Thursday voted to rescind some $9 billion in federal funding for foreign aid and public broadcasting.
South Korea's top court acquits Samsung chief of fraud charges
World News // 3 hours ago
South Korea's top court acquits Samsung chief of fraud charges
SEOUL, July 17 (UPI) -- South Korea's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the acquittal of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong on fraud charges after years of legal proceedings.
Syria's president accuses Israel of 'trying to drag us into war'
World News // 4 hours ago
Syria's president accuses Israel of 'trying to drag us into war'
July 17 (UPI) -- Syria's interim president accused Israel on Thursday of "trying to drag us into war" after the Netanyahu government launched airstrikes in Damascus.
Trump revokes billions from Calif. high-speed rail project
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump revokes billions from Calif. high-speed rail project
July 17 (UPI) -- The Trump administration revokes billions in federal funding for California's high-speed rail project, amid a deepening row between the president and the state.
Trump says Coca-Cola agrees to use cane sugar in iconic soft drink
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump says Coca-Cola agrees to use cane sugar in iconic soft drink
July 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has announced that Coca-Cola has agreed to use cane sugar in its iconic drink instead of high-fructose corn syrup, though the Atlanta based conglomerate has yet to confirm the move.
1 dead, 13 injured in New Jersey lightning strike
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
1 dead, 13 injured in New Jersey lightning strike
July 17 (UPI) -- One person is dead and 13 others are injured following a lightning strike Wednesday night at an outdoor New Jersey archery range.
Largest piece of Mars on Earth sells for $5.3M in Sotheby's auction
Science News // 8 hours ago
Largest piece of Mars on Earth sells for $5.3M in Sotheby's auction
July 17 (UPI) -- A meteorite from Mars, the largest piece ever found on Earth, sold for $5.3 million to an anonymous bidder at a Sotheby's auction in New York on Wednesday.
DOJ fires prosecutor Maurene Comey amid Epstein files fallout
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
DOJ fires prosecutor Maurene Comey amid Epstein files fallout
July 16 (UPI) -- Maurene Comey, a federal prosecutor who worked on the criminal cases against Jeffrey Epstein, was abruptly fired Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark injures groin in win vs. Connecticut Sun
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark injures groin in win vs. Connecticut Sun
Norwegian Olympian Audun Groenvold, 49, dies from lightning strike
Norwegian Olympian Audun Groenvold, 49, dies from lightning strike
Oakmont bans former U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark for locker damage
Oakmont bans former U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark for locker damage
MLB honors Hank Aaron with high-tech recreation of 715th homer
MLB honors Hank Aaron with high-tech recreation of 715th homer
British Open: Weather, creativity key factors for 156-golfer field
British Open: Weather, creativity key factors for 156-golfer field

Follow Us