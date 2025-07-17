Liverpool's Olivia Smith joins Arsenal in record transfer

Forward Olivia Smith (C) scored four goals over 18 appearances for the Canadian national team. Photo by Joel Carrett/EPA

July 17 (UPI) -- Arsenal signed Liverpool forward Oliva Smith to a long-term contract, the Women's Super League teams announced Thursday.

The clubs did not disclose her transfer fee, but sources told ESPN, the BBC and Sky Sports that the fee is higher than the recent $1.1 million record Chelsea paid for former San Diego Wave defender Naomi Girma.

"It's a privilege and an honor to sign for Arsenal," Smith told Arsenal.com. "It's my dream to compete for the biggest titles here in England and in Europe and I'm excited to get started and contribute to doing that here with Arsenal.

"The atmosphere the supporters create at Emirates Stadium is incredible and I can't wait to have that behind me now."

Smith, 20, joined the Reds in 2024 from Sporting CP, where she scored 16 times over 28 appearances. She scored nine goals over 25 appearances for the Reds. Smith, a former Penn State star, started her senior career with Canada's North Toronto Nitros.

She also totaled four goals in 18 appearances for the Canadian national team.

"Olivia is an exciting young player and we believe she can make a big contribution here at Arsenal," Gunners coach Renee Slegers said. "We've been impressed by her mentality and character, excelling in two European leagues at such a young age.

"I know she has a level of ambition that matches our own and we're looking forward to working with her as she continues to grow at the club."