Soccer
July 13, 2025 / 5:30 PM

Cole Palmer, Chelsea stun PSG 3-0 to win Club World Cup

By Alex Butler
Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates after scoring his second goal against Paris Saint-Germain during the first half of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 finale Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo by Christian Brunskill/UPI
1 of 5 | Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates after scoring his second goal against Paris Saint-Germain during the first half of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 finale Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo by Christian Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Cole Palmer scored two first-half goals to help Chelsea stun Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday's Club World Cup finale, denying the Parisians of a fifth major trophy and ending their bid for a historic seven titles in 2025.

Palmer scored in the 22nd and 30th minutes of the 3-0 route at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Blues outshot the favored Parisians 10 to 8, despite trailing 66.4% to 33.5% in possession. Palmer assisted Joao Pedro in the 43rd minute for the game's final score.

The Blues used their athleticism to put pressure on the Parisians, with their acrobatic wingers tracking down long feeds along the flanks and sprinting toward the PSG box throughout the match. Blues goalie Robert Sanchez logged six saves to secure the shutout.

PSG entered match with just one goal allowed in their previous six Club World Cup matches. Entering Sunday, they hadn't allowed three goals in a first half over their last 134 matches, a streak dating to 2023.

Palmer's first attempt of the day sailed just wide of the left post in the seventh minute. PSG responded with several close chances, which were denied by the Blues defense and Sanchez.

Palmer drew first blood in the 22nd minute. Sanchez started that sequence with a long goal kick down the right flank. Right back Malo Gusto took advantage of an errant header from PSG left back Nuno Mendes and took the loose ball into the PSG box.

He had his initial attempt denied, but collected a rebound and found Palmer at the top of the box. Palmer finished the play by curling a low shot through traffic and into the left side of the net.

Palmer doubled the Blues lead less than seven minutes later. The Blues winger chased down a breakaway feed from center back Levi Colwill to start that sequence. He carried the ball into the box, cut his dribble to turn several defenders and ripped another left-footed shot just inside the left post in the 30th minute.

The Blues continued their unexpected scoring surge when Palmer led Pedro into the box in the 43rd minute. The Blues striker finished that play with a chip over PSG goalie Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Sanchez came up with several brilliant saves within the opening five minutes of the second half, denying the desperate Parisians of a momentum-shifting score.

Officials also issued several disciplinary actions down the stretch, including a red card for midfielder Joao Neves for a hair pull on Blues left back Marc Cucurella in the 84th minute. Colwill, Mendes and PSG striker Ousmane Dembele were issued yellow cards in the second half.

Blues defenders stuffed the box over the final minutes to keep the Parisians scoreless in their upset victory. Frustration boiled over after the final whistle before players were separated to make way for the trophy celebration.

PSG will play Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Super Cup finale Aug. 13 in Udine, Italy. The Blues will host Bayer Leverkusen of Germany's Bundesliga in a friendly Aug. 8 in London.

