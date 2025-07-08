Trending
Police believe Diogo Jota was speeding during fatal Lamborghini crash

By Alex Butler
The scene of the fatal car crash that killed Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva is shown Thursday in Zamora, Spain. Photo by Mariam A. Montesinos/EPA
July 8 (UPI) -- Initial evidence indicates that former Liverpool forward Diogo Jota was speeding before he crashed a Lamborghini on a Spanish highway, killing the soccer star and his brother, Spain's Civil Guard told UPI on Tuesday.

"Although the expert report has not yet been completed, the marks left by the tread of one of the tires are being examined, and everything also points to the possibility of speeding exceeding the speed limit for the highway," the Civil Guard said.

"Furthermore, all the evidence conducted so far indicates that the driver of the crashed vehicle was Diogo Jota.Once the expert report is completed, it will be submitted to the Puebla de Sanabria court."

Jota and his brother, fellow soccer player Andre Silva, died when a tire blew and the car burst into flames at about 12:30 a.m. local time Thursday in Zamora.

Funerals for Jota, 28, and Silva, 25, were held Saturday in Gondomar, Portugal. Several Liverpool stars, including Virgil Van Dijk, attended the services.

Jota married wife Rute Cardosa just weeks ago. The two shared three children.

Reds players resumed training Tuesday at the AXA Training Center in Liverpool, England. They were greeted with numerous tributes and flowers set outside in honor of Jota and Silva.

