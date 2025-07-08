Newcastle reaches $75M deal for Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga

Winger Anthony Elanga appeared in all 38 Premier League games last season for Nottingham Forest. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA

July 8 (UPI) -- Newcastle United reached a $75 million agreement with Nottingham Forest to acquire winger Anthony Elanga.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and Sky Sports about the agreement Tuesday. Elanga is expected to sign a five-year contract with the Magpies, who finished fifth in the 2024-25 Premier League standings.

Elanga scored six goals and logged 11 assists over 38 Premier League appearances last season to help the Reds finish seventh in the standings. The 23-year-old winger previously played at Manchester United, where he scored three times in 39 appearances.

Elanga totaled four goals in 22 appearances for the Sweden men's national team.

The Magpies will take on Scottish Premiership power Celtic in a friendly at 10 a.m. EDT July 19 in Glasgow.