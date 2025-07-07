Pochettino blasts 'embarrassing' refs after USA-Mexico Gold Cup finale

United States Men's National Team coach Mauricio Pochettino led the Americans to a runner-up finish at the 2025 Gold Cup. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE

July 7 (UPI) -- Coach Mauricio Pochettino gave credit to Mexico and said he wasn't "going to cry," but took aim at referees for what he called an "embarrassing" performance during the Americans' loss in the Gold Cup finale in Houston.

The United States Men's National Team held a 1-0 lead through the majority of the first half, but surrendered two unanswered goals in the setback Sunday at NRG Stadium. Mexico held a 16-6 advantage in shots, including 8-3 edge in shots on target, en route to its second-consecutive Gold Cup crown.

"It's tough to tell the truth," Pochettino told reporters. "We need to tell the truth. The truth is that we lost. Yes, we lost. We need to be self-critical, of course. But the reality is there. Everyone can see."

The Americans were whistled for a dozen fouls, compared to 11 for Mexico. Winger Sebastian Berhalter assisted center back Chris Richards for their lone goal.

Striker Raul Jimenez and center midfielder Edson Alvaraz scored for the Mexicans, who held a 60% to 40% advantage in possession.

The Americans, who again played without several of their traditional lineup stars, including Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Antonee Robinson, used the same starting lineup as they did for the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Richards struck for first blood just 3:30 into the rivalry match. That score came when Berhalter lifted a free kick from about 40 yards out, finding Richards for a header off the crossbar. Mexico threatened before Jimenez ripped in an equalizer in the 27th minute. The Mexican striker received a feed inside the box to spark that sequence.

He used his first touch to blast a left-footed striker into the upper left corner of the net, beating American goalie Matt Freese for an equalizer. Jimenez celebrated that score by pulling out a Diogo Jota jersey, a tribute honoring the late Liverpool star.

Freese and the American defense did not allow another Mexico goal for the remainder of the first half. The Americans also failed to convert several close chances in first half stoppage time.

They threatened again when right back Max Arfsten carried the ball into the Mexico box in the 66th minute, leading to one of the most controversial sequences of the game.

Arfsten first dribbled around Roberto Alvarado before right back Jorge Sanchez poked the ball away. Sanchez then put his left hand on top of the ball as he fell down while in the box, but referees did not whistle him for a handball, which would have given the Americans a penalty kick.

Instead, Sanchez played the ball out of danger.

The Mexicans scored the go-ahead goal about seven minutes later, with Alvarez heading in a deflected free kick in the 77th minute. Referees initially ruled that the score was off-side, but later overturned the call and allowed the goal.

Pochettino responded by voicing his displeasure during a heated conversation with a nearby official, but the damage was done. The Mexico defense held up down the stretch to deny another equalizer and secure their title.

"I'm not going to cry," Pochettino said, when asked about the handball. "I wanted to tell the truth, and the truth was that if that [handball] happened in the opposite [box] for sure it's penalty.

"[Sanchez] was the player with the knee on the floor. He pushed the hand over the ball. It's not that the hand was on the floor and the ball touched. OK, well the excuses now, but you know that was a penalty and maybe 2-1 for us and maybe we now would be celebrating the trophy.

"I think that it is clear and it's not about to cry, it's not about to complain. For me, it was embarrassing to see that situation and it's a shame."

The Americans will play South Korea in a friendly Sept. 6 at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J.