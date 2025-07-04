Soccer
July 4, 2025 / 9:02 PM

Former Arsenal midfielder Partey charged with rape

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui, center, maneuvers past Arsenal's Thomas Partey during an English Premier League match in Manchester, Britain, on March 9. File Photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE
Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui, center, maneuvers past Arsenal's Thomas Partey during an English Premier League match in Manchester, Britain, on March 9. File Photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE

July 4 (UPI) -- Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey faces five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault from 2021 to 2022, the Greater London Metropolitan Police announced on Friday.

Partey, 32, is scheduled to appear in Westminster Magistrate's Court on Aug. 5 and denies the accusations against him, ESPN reported.

Partey "welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name," defense attorney Jenny Wiltshire told the British Press Association.

Partey joined Arsenal after agreeing to a $61.42 million contract in 2020, but the football club ended the contract on Monday due to his legal issues.

Club officials declined to comment on the matter and only confirmed he no longer is with the club.

Partey is accused of raping two women and sexually assaulting another, the BBC reported.

Prosecutors charged him with two counts of rape involving one woman and three counts of rape involving a second woman.

Prosecutors also charged him with one count of sexual assault related to a third woman.

Law enforcement began investigating Partey after receiving a rape report in February 2022.

Partey is from Ghana and scored four goals in 35 appearances during Premier League competition last season.

He also appeared 12 times during Arsenal's tournament run in the Champions League before being ousted by Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump signs 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' during Military Family Picnic
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump signs 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' during Military Family Picnic
July 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed into law House Resolution 1, which he called "One Big, Beautiful Bill," while hosting a Military Family Picnic event at the White House on Friday evening.
Major power outage strikes Czech Republic
World News // 5 hours ago
Major power outage strikes Czech Republic
July 4 (UPI) -- A major power outage on Friday struck the Czech Republic, including the capital Prague, which disrupted public transportation and hospitals.
Human remains found at California fireworks warehouse explosion site
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Human remains found at California fireworks warehouse explosion site
July 4 (UPI) -- The remains of at least some of the seven who are missing have been found at the site of Tuesday's deadly fireworks warehouse explosion in Yolo County, Calif.
U.N. nuclear inspectors depart Tehran after Iran ends cooperation
World News // 6 hours ago
U.N. nuclear inspectors depart Tehran after Iran ends cooperation
July 4 (UPI) -- U.N. nuclear inspectors on Friday departed from Iran two days after the Middle Eastern nation suspended cooperation with the program and weeks after the United States and Israel bombed nuclear sites.
45 injured in Rome gas station explosions
World News // 6 hours ago
45 injured in Rome gas station explosions
July 4 (UPI) -- At least 45 people were injured by two accidental explosions at a Rome gas station at 8 a.m. local time on Friday.
At least three killed in severe New Jersey storms
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
At least three killed in severe New Jersey storms
July 4 (UPI) -- Severe storms in New Jersey have resulted in "fatalities," Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed in a statement on social media.
Trump 'not aware' of anti-Semitic implications of 'Shylocks'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump 'not aware' of anti-Semitic implications of 'Shylocks'
July 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Friday said he wasn't aware a term he uttered at a rally in Iowa the night before, Shylocj, was anti-Semitic.
At least 13 dead, 20+ girl campers missing in Texas flooding
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
At least 13 dead, 20+ girl campers missing in Texas flooding
July 4 (UPI) -- At least 13 have died, and more than 20 girl campers are missing amid deadly flooding along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, Texas, and beyond.
Joey Chestnut reigns again with 17th Nathan's hot dog-eating title
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Joey Chestnut reigns again with 17th Nathan's hot dog-eating title
July 4 (UPI) -- Joey Chestnut is back as the top dog in Nathan's annual event at Coney Island in New York, consuming 70.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes Friday.
Russia officially recognizes Afghan Taliban government
World News // 8 hours ago
Russia officially recognizes Afghan Taliban government
July 4 (UPI) -- Russia has become the first country to formally recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Trending Stories

Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic 'executes perfectly' in Round 2 sweep
Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic 'executes perfectly' in Round 2 sweep
Wimbledon: 'Mentally overwhelmed' Coco Gauff among many upset victims
Wimbledon: 'Mentally overwhelmed' Coco Gauff among many upset victims
Washington Nationals' 22-year-old James Wood joins Home Run Derby field
Washington Nationals' 22-year-old James Wood joins Home Run Derby field
Wimbledon 2025: Alcaraz, Sabalenka advance to Round 3; Tiafoe upset
Wimbledon 2025: Alcaraz, Sabalenka advance to Round 3; Tiafoe upset
Faith Kipyegon finishes seconds shy of first sub-4 minute women's mile
Faith Kipyegon finishes seconds shy of first sub-4 minute women's mile

Follow Us