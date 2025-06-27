Trending
Rose Lavelle 'delights' USWNT with goal, assist in return vs. Ireland

By Alex Butler
Veteran forward Rose Lavelle scored a goal and logged an assist in her first match for the United States Women's National Team since December. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
June 27 (UPI) -- Veteran midfielder Rose Lavelle was an immediate contributor in her first match for the United States Women's National Team since December, logging a goal and assist in a 4-0 shutout of Ireland.

Lavelle, whose six-month hiatus was tied to an ankle injury, scored in the 53rd minute of the Americans' third-consecutive shutout Thursday in Commerce City, Calif. Right back Avery Patterson and midfielders Sam Coffey and Alyssa Thompson scored the other goals in the victory at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Thompson also logged an assist.

"Firstly, we're all delighted for Rose," U.S. coach Emma Hayes told reporters. "There is only one Rose Lavelle. There really is, both on and off the field, as a character, as a football player, as a human being.

"It's been a tough injury to recover from, but she's such a professional, also a perfectionist."

The Americans held a 26-2 shooting advantage, including an 8-0 edge in shots on target. They also made 526 passes, compared to 258 for Ireland, and controlled 68% of the possession.

Patterson started the scoring in the 18th minute. She received a short pass from a corner kick from Coffrey deep in Ireland territory. Lavelle then carried the ball toward the box and lifted a cross toward the far post. Patterson jumped while about 10 yards out from the net, heading a shot past Ireland goalie Courtney Brosnan.

Coffey doubled the Americans' advantage in first-half stoppage time. Thompson slid a short pass to Coffey as she sprinted toward the box. Coffey dribbled past several defenders before firing a left-footed shot past Brosnan.

Lavelle scored the Americans' third goal early in the second half. Claire Hutton smacked a quick pass to fellow midfielder Michelle Cooper to spark the score. Cooper then found striker Ally Sentnor inside the box. Sentnor used her first touch to fire a cut-back pass into the middle of the box.

Lavelle finished the play with a one-touch blast into the right side of the net.

Left back Lilly Reale, who made her senior national team debut, assisted Thompson for the final goal about 10 minutes later. The defender intercepted an Ireland pass and sparked that breakaway by threading a pass up the left flank.

Thompson stopped the ball, smacked it around Ireland right back Jessie Stapleton and sprinted past the defender. She regained control of her dribble, cut inside just as she entered the box and ripped a 16-yard screamer just inside the right post to finish the play.

The Americans will take on Ireland again at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday in Cincinnati. They will host Canada in another friendly at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

