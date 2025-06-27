Soccer: LAFC, forward Olivier Giroud to part ways

LAFC signed forward Olivier Giroud (L) in 2024. Photo by Allison Dinner/EPA-EFE

June 27 (UPI) -- LAFC and French forward Olivier Giroud agreed to part ways, they announced Friday.

The MLS club signed Giroud in May 2024. He totaled five goals over 37 appearances.

"Olivier has been an exemplary professional during his time at LAFC," LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a statement.

"He brought humility and a winning mentality that helped elevate everyone around him. Olivier has been a tremendous ambassador for the club on and off the field. We are grateful for his contributions and wish him, his wife Jennifer, and his family all the very best in this next chapter."

Giroud, 38, scored nearly 300 times over more than 700 appearances during his soccer tenure, which included stints with European clubs Montpellier, Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan.

"I want to thank all of the fans, my teammates and the staff at LAFC for making this an enjoyable stop in my career," Giroud said. "I am happy to have played a part in the success of LAFC. From winning a trophy last season to participating in the Club World Cup, this has been a great experience in L.A. for me and my family."

Giroud, who has been linked to a move to French Ligue 1 club Lille, will play his final match for LAFC against the Vancouver Whitecaps at 9:30 p.m. EDT Sunday in Los Angeles.