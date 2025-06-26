Cristiano Ronaldo signs extension with Saudi soccer club Al-Nassr

June 26 (UPI) -- Portuguese soccer sensation Cristiano Ronaldo signed a two-year contract extension with Saudi Pro League soccer club Al-Nassr, he announced Thursday.

The move came about a month after Ronaldo delivered a cryptic message on social media, writing "this chapter is over" on his personal platforms after the club failed to qualify for the AFC Champions League. His contract was set to expire at the end of this month.

"A new chapter begins," Ronaldo wrote on his social media platforms. "Let's make history together."

Ronaldo, 40, first joined the club in 2022 on a 2 1/2-year deal that paid him at least $75 million annually. He scored 99 goals over 111 appearances for the Riyadh-based club.

He was linked to other clubs in Morocco and Brazil earlier this year.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is closing in on 1,000 career goals for club and country, totaling 932 so far in his decorated tenure. Ronaldo helped lead Al-Nassr to the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, but the club finished as runner-up in the Saudi Pro League in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Al-Nassr placed third in 2024-25.

The Saudi club, which parted ways with coach Stefano Pioli on Wednesday, will battle Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad in a Saudi Super Cup semifinal Aug. 19 at Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong.

They will face Jeddah in a King Cup of Champions round of 32 match Sept. 21 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.