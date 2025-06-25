Soccer: Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr splits with coach Stefano Pioli

Stefano Pioli (pictured in March), who was hired in 2024, will leave Saudi Pro League soccer club Al-Nassr. File Photo by Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-EFE

June 25 (UPI) -- Al-Nassr parted ways with coach Stefano Pioli, the Saudi Pro League soccer franchise announced Wednesday.

"Al-Nassr Club Company informs that Mr. Pioli and his staff are no more the acting coaching staff of the first team," the club said in a statement. "We would like to thank Mr. Pioli and his staff for their dedicated work during the past season."

Al-Nassr finished third this season in the Saudi Pro League, 13 points behind champions Al-Ittihad. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led squad totaled 21 wins, six losses and seven ties through 34 games.

"Thanks for everything," Ronaldo wrote Wednesday on Instagram and X in response to Pioli's departure.

Pioli, who was hired to coach Al-Nassr in 2024, has been linked to a return to Italian Serie A club Fiorentina. His departure marks the third different coaching change for Al-Nassr since Ronaldo joined the Riyadh-based club in 2022.