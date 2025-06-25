Real Madrid's Luka Modric expected to sign with AC Milan

Real Madrid's Luka Modric (L) is set to leave the club this summer. Photo by Raul Caro/EPA-EFE

June 25 (UPI) -- Veteran midfielder Luka Modric is expected to sign with AC Milan of Italy's Serie A after playing for Real Madrid at the Club World Cup, sporting director Igli Tare told reporters in Italy.

"I spoke to him in person and saw a guy who is really eager to be competitive," Tare said, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. "His arrival is crucial for a group that needs players like him, leadership.

"The first question Luka asked me was: 'Will we be a team built to win the championship? He has won six Champions Leagues and wants to be a star player from the start.

"He is important for what he will convey in terms of mentality, leadership and professionalism. The fact that he is an AC Milan fan makes this story even more exciting, and it would be great for him to have a stellar season as at the end of the season is the World Cup."

Sources told ESPN that Modric agreed to sign a one-year deal with an option for an additional season. He is set to make $4 million annually.

Modric, 39, announced in May that he will leave Madrid this summer after the Club World Cup, ending his 13-year tenure with the Spanish La Liga power. He won a club-record 28 trophies during his decorated tenure with Madrid. Modric totaled 43 goals and 95 assists over nearly 600 appearances for the club.

Madrid will take on RB Salzburg in their final Club World Cup group stage match at 9 p.m. EDT Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.