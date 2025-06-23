Soccer
June 23, 2025 / 8:02 AM

Gold Cup: USA beats Haiti to stay unbeaten, coach wowed by Tillman

By Alex Butler
American midfielder Malik Tillman scored in the 10th minute of a win over Haiti in the Gold Cup group stage Sunday in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Dustin Safranek/EPA-EFE
June 23 (UPI) -- Malik Tillman drew first blood before Patrick Agyemang played hero with a 75th minute game-winner to lead the United States Men's National Team past Haiti, securing a perfect 3-0 record in the Gold Cup group stage.

Brenden Aaronson and John Tolkin logged assists in the 2-1 victory Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Americans outshot the Haitians 18-8, dominated possession 65% to 34.2% and held a 606-310 edge in passes.

"Overall it was a good performance," U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said. "I think we were not a clinic with the chances that we had. I think we should have scored more."

Pochettino, who is now 8-5 as coach of the Americans, said his players overcame doubt from an early error to secure the win and group-stage crown. That miscue came in the 19th minute, when a turnover from goalie Matt Freese led to an immediate equalizer.

"We scored and then had an accident that we conceded a goal," Pochettino said. "I think that created a little bit of doubt in us. I think it was tough to deal with that. But I think overall the performance was good in the first half.

"The second half was a little bit better."

The Americans' initial attack was denied during the game's first scoring sequence. Aaronson eventually regained control of the ball after his first shot was denied. The veteran winger then got the ball on his right foot and sliced a cross toward the far post. Tillman hovered into the area and finished the play with a header, which beat Haitian goalie Johny Placide. The 10th-minute score was the third of the tournament for the American center midfielder.

"Malik, it is difficult to define him," Pochettino said of Tillman. "What a player that is showing all of his talent and capacity. .... What a talented player. So pleased with him.

"He is a lovely guy. He started to find himself. When he can show it, it is welcome. I think the team is much better when he is involved in the game."

The elation from the Tillman score lasted less than nine minutes, with the Haitians capitalizing on the Americans' 19th-minute error for their equalizer.

Center back Tim Ream started that sequence when he passed back to Freese. The American goalie then mishit a short pass to his left, kicking the ball directly to Haitian winger Louicius Don Deedson. Louicius proceeded to finish with a left-footed shot just inside the far post.

The Americans manufactured several more chances, but went into the second half tied with their visitors. They appeared to earn another lead in the 64th minute, but that score was negated because Tillman hit the ball into the net with his arm.

Agyemang eventually netted the game-winner by beating Placide in the 75th minute. Tolkin sparked that score with a pass from behind midfield. Agyemang tracked down the long feed from the American left back, tapped the ball around Placide at the top of the box and used his left boot to calmly ground a shot into the right side of the net.

The American defense held up over the remainder of regulation to secure the group-stage title.

The U.S. men will take on Costa Rica in a Gold Cup quarterfinal at 7 p.m. EDT Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The winner will play in a semifinal at 6 p.m. July 2 in St. Louis. The Gold Cup final will be held at 6 p.m. July 6 in Houston.

