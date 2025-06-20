Trending
June 20, 2025

Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant buys stake in Paris Saint-Germain soccer

By Alex Butler
NBA star Kevin Durant (L) is now a minority owner of French Ligue 1 soccer franchise Paris Saint-Germain. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
NBA star Kevin Durant (L) is now a minority owner of French Ligue 1 soccer franchise Paris Saint-Germain. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant purchased a stake in Paris Saint-Germain, the French Ligue 1 soccer franchise announced Friday.

Durant made the move by signing an investment and strategic partnership agreement with Qatar Sports Investments, the majority owner of the franchise.

"It is an honor to partner with QSI and be a shareholder in Paris Saint-Germain -- a club and a city that is so close to my heart," Durant said in a news release.

"This club has big plans ahead, and I can't wait to be a part of the next phase of growth; and to explore new investment opportunities with QSI."

Boardroom -- Durant's media and investment arm -- and Qatar Sports Investments will partner in commercial, investment and content initiatives, with Durant helping to co-develop merchandise and original media content. He also will "consult on PSG's multi-sport strategy, including potential plans in basketball," PSG said.

"QSI is pleased to welcome Kevin Durant as a direct shareholder in Paris Saint-Germain and strategic partner of our Group," QSI chairman Nasser Al-Khalaifi said. "We continually seek to elevate the club and our broader portfolio through high-impact partnerships that bring strategic value, innovation, and global perspective.

"Together with Kevin, we look forward to developing ambitious initiatives that will drive the continued global growth of Paris Saint-Germain and QSI."

PSG lost to Brazlian Serie A's Botafogo in a FIFA Club World Cup group stage match Thursday in Pasadena, Calif. The Ligue 1, French Cup and Champions League winners will play the Seattle Sanders of MLS in another Club World Cup match at 3 p.m. EDT Monday in Seattle.

