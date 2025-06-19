Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe hospitalized during U.S. tour

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has not participated in recent training sessions due to his illness. Photo by Daniel Gonzalez/EPA-EFE

June 19 (UPI) -- Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe is undergoing treatment at a hospital for acute gastroenteritis, the La Liga soccer franchise announced Thursday.

Madrid played without their star for a 1-1 draw with the Saudi Pro League's Al-Hilal on Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Fla. They will take on Mexico Liga MX squad Pachuca in another Club World Cup match on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

"Our player Kylian Mbappe is suffering from an acute case of gastroenteritis and has been admitted to hospital in order to undergo a series of tests and follow the appropriate course of treatment," Madrid said in a statement.

Mbappe, who scored 43 times last season for Madrid, has not trained in recent days. He participated in his first training session with new madrid coach Xabi Alonso on Friday in Madrid. He then flew Saturday to the United States with his teammates.

Xavi told reporters Wednesday at Hard Rock Stadium that Mbappe was in "rough shape," but did not rule him out for a return against Pachuca.

"We don't know," Xabi said. "We have to see how he recovers. He hasn't been able to train in the last few days. He's been in rough shape with a virus, so we have to keep an eye on him."

Madrid started Gonzalo Garcia at striker in Mbappe's place against Al-Hilal. The 21-year-old Spaniard scored Madrid's lone goal. He was later named player of the match.

"We grew into the game and got better as it went on, trying to get to grips with the pitch, the heat and the circumstances," Gonzalo said. "We took the lead and then we really upped the pressure in the second half and perhaps we deserved to take the three points. But we're happy with the performance, it's just a shame we couldn't get the win."

Real Madrid and Pachuca are set to face off at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Madrid will meet RB Salzburg of Germany's Bundesliga in their final Club World Cup group stage match at 9 p.m. June 26 in Philadelphia.