Trending
Soccer
June 19, 2025 / 10:57 AM

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe hospitalized during U.S. tour

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has not participated in recent training sessions due to his illness. Photo by Daniel Gonzalez/EPA-EFE
Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has not participated in recent training sessions due to his illness. Photo by Daniel Gonzalez/EPA-EFE

June 19 (UPI) -- Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe is undergoing treatment at a hospital for acute gastroenteritis, the La Liga soccer franchise announced Thursday.

Madrid played without their star for a 1-1 draw with the Saudi Pro League's Al-Hilal on Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Fla. They will take on Mexico Liga MX squad Pachuca in another Club World Cup match on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

"Our player Kylian Mbappe is suffering from an acute case of gastroenteritis and has been admitted to hospital in order to undergo a series of tests and follow the appropriate course of treatment," Madrid said in a statement.

Mbappe, who scored 43 times last season for Madrid, has not trained in recent days. He participated in his first training session with new madrid coach Xabi Alonso on Friday in Madrid. He then flew Saturday to the United States with his teammates.

Related

Xavi told reporters Wednesday at Hard Rock Stadium that Mbappe was in "rough shape," but did not rule him out for a return against Pachuca.

"We don't know," Xabi said. "We have to see how he recovers. He hasn't been able to train in the last few days. He's been in rough shape with a virus, so we have to keep an eye on him."

Madrid started Gonzalo Garcia at striker in Mbappe's place against Al-Hilal. The 21-year-old Spaniard scored Madrid's lone goal. He was later named player of the match.

"We grew into the game and got better as it went on, trying to get to grips with the pitch, the heat and the circumstances," Gonzalo said. "We took the lead and then we really upped the pressure in the second half and perhaps we deserved to take the three points. But we're happy with the performance, it's just a shame we couldn't get the win."

Real Madrid and Pachuca are set to face off at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Madrid will meet RB Salzburg of Germany's Bundesliga in their final Club World Cup group stage match at 9 p.m. June 26 in Philadelphia.

Latest Headlines

Diaper-wearing spider monkey found wandering loose in Texas
Odd News // 45 minutes ago
Diaper-wearing spider monkey found wandering loose in Texas
June 19 (UPI) -- A baby spider monkey wearing a diaper was captured after running loose through a San Antonio neighborhood.
Bank of England hold rates at 4.25% but indicates cuts to come
World News // 1 hour ago
Bank of England hold rates at 4.25% but indicates cuts to come
June 19 (UPI) -- The Bank of England has left its interest rates on hold at 4.25% during its Thursday meeting, though the bank has indicated that cuts were coming later in this year.
Navy meets 2025 recruitment goal months ahead of schedule
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Navy meets 2025 recruitment goal months ahead of schedule
June 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy is saying it has already met its recruiting goal for 2025 and did so earlier than expected.
Lab owner gets 7 years in prison for faking COVID-19 test results
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Lab owner gets 7 years in prison for faking COVID-19 test results
June 19 (UPI) -- The owner of a Chicago laboratory was sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a $14 million scheme of falsifying COVID-19 test results.
Royal Ascot: Catherine, Princess of Wales, cancels at last minute
World News // 2 hours ago
Royal Ascot: Catherine, Princess of Wales, cancels at last minute
June 19 (UPI) -- Kate Middleton withdrew from attending Royal Ascot, one of the largest events in the British social calendar, with palace officials saying she was attempting to find the "right balance" as she recovers from cancer.
Thailand files protest after Cambodian official leaks phone call
World News // 2 hours ago
Thailand files protest after Cambodian official leaks phone call
June 19 (UPI) -- Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Thursday that it will hand a letter of protest to Cambodia's government after a call between the two countries was allegedly leaked by a high-profile Cambodian official.
DOJ indicts 9 Crips gang members for 'wave of violence'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DOJ indicts 9 Crips gang members for 'wave of violence'
June 19 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has charged nine members of the Eastside Rollin' 20s Crips gang with a 12-count indictment that includes attempted murder, narcotics trafficking and conspiracy, among other charges.
Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda reach peace agreement
World News // 4 hours ago
Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda reach peace agreement
June 19 (UPI) -- A U.S.-Qatar-mediated peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda was expected to bring an end to a decades-long cross-border conflict in central Africa when it goes into effect next week.
Google marks Juneteenth 2025 with a Doodle
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Google marks Juneteenth 2025 with a Doodle
June 19 (UPI) -- Google marked Juneteenth Thursday with a Google Doodle crafted to represent both African American heritage and culture, and as a nod to the state whose history helped birth the annual holiday.
North Korea launches multiple rockets, Seoul says
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea launches multiple rockets, Seoul says
SEOUL, June 19 (UPI) -- North Korea fired around 10 rounds from its multiple-launcher rocket systems, Seoul's military said Thursday, one day after South Korea held joint air drills with the United States and Japan.

Trending Stories

Florida Panthers appear to have damaged Stanley Cup
Florida Panthers appear to have damaged Stanley Cup
Bass family to sell majority interest in LA Lakers, valued at $10B
Bass family to sell majority interest in LA Lakers, valued at $10B
Rays overcome 8-run deficit in MLB's largest comeback of season
Rays overcome 8-run deficit in MLB's largest comeback of season
Tampa Bay Rays negotiating potential sale to Jacksonville developer
Tampa Bay Rays negotiating potential sale to Jacksonville developer
Oilers top Panthers as favorites for 2026 NHL Stanley Cup
Oilers top Panthers as favorites for 2026 NHL Stanley Cup

Follow Us