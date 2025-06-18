Trending
Premier League schedule release: Man United to face Arsenal in opener

By Alex Butler
Noussair Mazraoui (L) and Manchester United will battle Arsenal on Aug. 17 in Manchester, England. Photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE
June 18 (UPI) -- Premier League schedules for the 2025-26 season are set, including an opening-week matchup between Manchester United and Arsenal, England's top-tier soccer league announced Wednesday.

All Premier League matches will air on NBC platforms, including NBC, USA and Peacock.

Defending champion Liverpool will host AFC Bournemouth in the first of 380 regular-season Premier League games on at 3 p.m. EDT Aug. 15 at Anfield. The first week of the campaign also features six matchups Aug. 16, two games Aug. 17 and another Aug. 18.

United will host 2024-25 Premier League runner-up Arsenal at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 17 in Manchester.

Liverpool will take on Arsenal on Aug. 30 and Jan. 7.

Manchester City will face United in the Manchester Derby on Sept. 13 and Jan. 17. Arsenal will take on rival Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby on Nov. 22 and Feb. 21. The Gunners will play rival Chelsea on Nov. 29 and Feb. 28.

United will meet Liverpool in the Northwest Derby on Oct. 18 and May 2. Liverpool will play rivalry matches against Chelsea on Oct. 4 and May 9 and against City on Nov. 8 and Feb. 7.

City will battle Arsenal on Sept. 20 and April 18. The Premier League season will end May 24.

Premier League Matchweek 1

Aug. 15

AFC Bournemouth at Liverpool at 3 p.m.

Aug. 16

Newcastle United at Aston Villa at 7:30 a.m.

Fulham at Brighton & Hove Albion at 10 a.m.

Brentford at Nottingham Forest at 10 a.m.

West Ham United at Sunderland at 10 a.m.

Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur at 10 a.m.

Manchester City at Wolverhampton Wanderers at 12:30 p.m.

Aug. 17

Crystal Palace at Chelsea at 9 a.m.

Arsenal at Manchester United at 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 18

Everton at Leeds United at 3 p.m.

