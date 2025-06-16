Four convicted of hate crimes against Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid and star striker Vinicius Junior will take on Al-Hilal at 3 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Juanjo Martin/EPA-EFE

June 16 (UPI) -- Four people were convicted of hate crimes and threats against Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr., and sentenced to between 14 and 22 months in prison, Spain's La Liga announced Monday.

"This ruling marks a strong step forward in the fight against hate and discrimination in sport," La Liga said in a news release. "La Liga reaffirms its unwavering commitment to eradicating any form of racism, violence or intolerance both inside and outside football stadiums."

The charges stemmed from an incident Jan. 26, 2023, before Real Madrid faced Atletico Madrid in a Copa del Rey match in Madrid. The group was accused of hanging a mannequin -- dressed in a Vinicius Jr. shirt -- from a bridge near their training facility. They also produced a banner that read "Madrid hates Real."

Police arrested four people in 2023 after La Liga filed a complaint.

The Provincial Court of Madrid also issued fines and restraining orders, prohibiting the convicted of coming within 1,000 meters of Vinicius, his home or Madrid's training ground.

The court also banned them from being within 1,000 meters of any soccer stadium held by La Liga or the Spanish Football Federation, including reserve or women's teams.

The defendants signed letters of apology to Vinicius, Real Madrid, La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation. They will be required to complete an anti-discrimination training program.

A trio of fans also received prison sentences and stadium bans last year after they were found guilty of racial discrimination aimed at Vinicius when Madrid faced Valencia in 2023 in Valencia, Spain.

Last month, five Real Valladolid fans received 12-month suspended sentences and fines after they were convicted for hate crimes aimed at Vinicius in 2022.

Real Madrid will take on Al-Hilal in a FIFA Club World Cup match at 3 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Fla.