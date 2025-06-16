Trending
Soccer
June 16, 2025 / 9:45 AM

Four convicted of hate crimes against Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Real Madrid and star striker Vinicius Junior will take on Al-Hilal at 3 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Juanjo Martin/EPA-EFE
Real Madrid and star striker Vinicius Junior will take on Al-Hilal at 3 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Juanjo Martin/EPA-EFE

June 16 (UPI) -- Four people were convicted of hate crimes and threats against Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr., and sentenced to between 14 and 22 months in prison, Spain's La Liga announced Monday.

"This ruling marks a strong step forward in the fight against hate and discrimination in sport," La Liga said in a news release. "La Liga reaffirms its unwavering commitment to eradicating any form of racism, violence or intolerance both inside and outside football stadiums."

The charges stemmed from an incident Jan. 26, 2023, before Real Madrid faced Atletico Madrid in a Copa del Rey match in Madrid. The group was accused of hanging a mannequin -- dressed in a Vinicius Jr. shirt -- from a bridge near their training facility. They also produced a banner that read "Madrid hates Real."

Police arrested four people in 2023 after La Liga filed a complaint.

Related

The Provincial Court of Madrid also issued fines and restraining orders, prohibiting the convicted of coming within 1,000 meters of Vinicius, his home or Madrid's training ground.

The court also banned them from being within 1,000 meters of any soccer stadium held by La Liga or the Spanish Football Federation, including reserve or women's teams.

The defendants signed letters of apology to Vinicius, Real Madrid, La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation. They will be required to complete an anti-discrimination training program.

A trio of fans also received prison sentences and stadium bans last year after they were found guilty of racial discrimination aimed at Vinicius when Madrid faced Valencia in 2023 in Valencia, Spain.

Last month, five Real Valladolid fans received 12-month suspended sentences and fines after they were convicted for hate crimes aimed at Vinicius in 2022.

Real Madrid will take on Al-Hilal in a FIFA Club World Cup match at 3 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Latest Headlines

Taiwan adds two Chinese chips suppliers to trade blacklist
World News // 11 minutes ago
Taiwan adds two Chinese chips suppliers to trade blacklist
June 16 (UPI) -- China's Huawei and SMIC have been added to Taiwan's trade blacklis.
One dead, dozens injured from earthquake in Peru
World News // 27 minutes ago
One dead, dozens injured from earthquake in Peru
June 16 (UPI) -- At least one person is dead and dozens were injured in Peru after an earthquake shook the coastline near its capital city of Lima.
Britain's MI6 intelligence service to be led by woman for first time
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain's MI6 intelligence service to be led by woman for first time
June 16 (UPI) -- The new head of Britain's MI6 will be a woman for the first time in the more than 100-year history of the country's secret intelligence service, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced.
South Korea's President Lee departs for G7 summit on first overseas trip
World News // 1 hour ago
South Korea's President Lee departs for G7 summit on first overseas trip
SEOUL, June 16 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae-myung departed for Canada on Monday to attend the Group of Seven summit, his first overseas engagement since taking office earlier this month.
Amazon, SK Group will build AI data center in Korea
World News // 2 hours ago
Amazon, SK Group will build AI data center in Korea
SEOUL, June 16 (UPI) -- South Korea's SK Group will join hands with Amazon Web Services, know as AWS, the world's top cloud provider, to build a large-scale artificial intelligence data center in Ulsan, some 250 miles southeast of Seoul.
Trump directs ICE to increase actions in large Democrat cities
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump directs ICE to increase actions in large Democrat cities
June 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced that the nation's large Democratic-run cities are to be the new focus for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.
Trump vetoes Israeli plan to assassinate Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
World News // 3 hours ago
Trump vetoes Israeli plan to assassinate Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
June 16 (UPI) -- An Israeli plan to assassinate Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as part of its military offensive targeting the country's nuclear program has been privately vetoed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Trump heads to Canada for G7, says 'we have our trade deals'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump heads to Canada for G7, says 'we have our trade deals'
June 15 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump departed the White House on Sunday en route to Western Canada for the annual G7 summit, promising to secure trade deals weeks ahead of a tariff hike deadline.
Border agents seize $6.7 million in amphetamines, stolen sports car
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Border agents seize $6.7 million in amphetamines, stolen sports car
June 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized a shipment of amphetamines valued at $6.7 billion, intercepted a Canadian citizen attempting to drive a stolen, high dollar sports car into the country.
Britain agrees to open child sexual grooming investigation
World News // 15 hours ago
Britain agrees to open child sexual grooming investigation
June 15 (UPI) -- British officials said Sunday that they have never dismissed reports of child grooming gangs in the country, and vowed to release the results of an investigation Monday.

Trending Stories

SF Giants send message in obtaining Rafael Devers from Boston Red Sox
SF Giants send message in obtaining Rafael Devers from Boston Red Sox
U.S. Open golf: J.J. Spaun conquers Oakmont for first major win
U.S. Open golf: J.J. Spaun conquers Oakmont for first major win
Shohei Ohtani to make mound debut for LA Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres
Shohei Ohtani to make mound debut for LA Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres
NHL: Panthers defeat Oilers 5-2, move within one game of Stanley Cup
NHL: Panthers defeat Oilers 5-2, move within one game of Stanley Cup
Royal Ascot looms after a weekend of big races from France to Japan
Royal Ascot looms after a weekend of big races from France to Japan

Follow Us