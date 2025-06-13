Liverpool agrees to record $157M transfer for midfielder Florian Wirtz

Midfielder Florian Wirtz (L) totaled 16 goals and 15 assists over 45 appearances last season for Bayer Leverkusen. Photo by Christopher Neundorf/EPA-EFE

June 13 (UPI) -- Liverpool agreed to a potential record transfer fee of nearly $157 million for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and Sky Sports about the agreement Friday. Wirtz is expected to sign a five-year deal with the Reds. If completed, Wirtz's pact, which features a guaranteed $135.2 million and $21.6 million in add-ons, would set a British transfer fee record.

Wirtz, 22, made his senior debut at Leverkusen in 2020. He totaled 18 goals and 20 assists over 49 appearances in 2023-24 en route to Bundesliga Player of the Season honors. Wirtz totaled 16 goals and 15 assists over 45 appearances last season.

Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez set the previous British transfer fee record when he joined Chelsea from Benfica in 2023.

The Reds were 25-4-9 this season en route to their first Premier League crown since 2019-20. They will take on EFL Championship club Preston in a friendly at 10 a.m. EDT July 13 in Preston, England.