June 12, 2025 / 8:34 AM

Poland soccer coach Probierz resigns after argument with Lewandowski

By Alex Butler
Coach Michal Probierz (R) recently replaced Robert Lewandowski (L) as captain of the Poland men's national team. Photo by Leszek Szymanski/EPA-EFE
Coach Michal Probierz (R) recently replaced Robert Lewandowski (L) as captain of the Poland men's national team. Photo by Leszek Szymanski/EPA-EFE

June 12 (UPI) -- Poland men's national team coach Michal Probierz resigned after an argument with striker Robert Lewandowski, who refused to play after being replaced as captain, he announced Thursday.

"I have come to the conclusion that in the current situation, the best decision for the good of the national team will be my resignation from the position of coach," Probierz said in a statement. "Performing this function was the fulfillment of my professional dreams and the greatest honor of my life.

"I would like to thank all my coworkers, employees of the Polish Football Association. I could always count on you. Thank you for trusting the president and board of the Polish Football Association. Of course, I would like to thank all the footballers, whom I had the pleasure of meeting on this path. I will keep my fingers crossed for all of you, because the national team is our common national asset. I would also like to thank our wonderful fans. You are with us through thick and thin. Wherever the national team played, your support was heard."

Probierz announced Sunday that he informed Lewandowski that he would be replaced by Piotr Zielinski as Poland's captain. Lewandowski proceeded to announce that he resigned from playing from the team under Probierz.

"Taking into account the circumstances and a loss of trust in the coach, I have decided to resign from playing for the Poland national team for as long as he remains in charge," Lewandowski said.

"I hope I will still have another chance to play again for the best fans in the world."

Probierz became Poland's coach in 2023. Lewandowski, 36, scored a record 85 goals over 158 appearances for the men's national team. He last played for Poland during a 2-0 win over Malta on March 24 in Warsaw.

The Netherlands will host Poland in a World Cup qualifier at 2:45 p.m. EDT Sept. 4 in Rotterdam.

