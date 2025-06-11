Soccer: Switzerland dominates U.S. men; Mauricio Pochettino now 5-5

Mauricio Pochettino owns a 5-5 record in 10 matches as coach of the United States Men's National Team. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE

June 11 (UPI) -- Switzerland dominated the United States Men's National Team, with all four of their goals in the first half of a 4-0 shutout in the American's final warmup match ahead of the Concacaf Gold Cup.

With the shutout setback Tuesday in Nashville, the Americans have now lost four-consecutive home games for the first time since 1988. They played without traditional stars Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Tim Weah, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Gio Reyna, Sergino Dest and Folarin Balogun in favor of an experiment lineup in the friendly Tuesday at Geodis Park.

Pochettino started 20 different players in the Americans' last two matches. He made nine changes to the lineup after their 2-1 loss to Turkey on Saturday in East Hartford, Conn.

"First of all, it's our responsibility and my responsibility for the choice of the starting XI," Pochettino told reporters. "We wanted the entire team to have minutes and to play. I think that can go in the wrong direction. We were never in the game against Switzerland, who have experienced players and are playing very well.

"I thought, 'I can't blame the players. It's on us.'"

The Swiss outshot the Americans 12-7, with a 7-0 advantage in shots on target. They also held a 51% to 49% edge in possession and 7-1 advantage in corner kicks. Right winger Johan Manzambi logged a goal and assist in the shutout win.

The Americans played with improved speed and physicality early on, but were outwitted by Switzerland's strategic spacing, smooth movement and precise passing.

Left winger Dan Ndoye drew first blood against goalie Matt Turner in the 13th minute. Manzambi fed fellow midfielder Michel Aebischer to double the Swiss lead in the 23rd minute.

Striker Breel Embolo made the score 3-0 with another goal in the 33rd minute. Manzambi netted the final goal of the match in the 36th minute.

The Americans will face Trinidad and Tobago in the group stage of the Gold Cup at 6 p.m. EDT Sunday in San Jose, Calif. They also will face Saudi Arabia and Haiti in group stage play. Gold Cup matches will be held through the July 6 final in Houston.

Pochettino now owns a 5-5 record over his short tenure as coach of the Americans.

"The players are very motivated to go to the Gold Cup," Pochettino said. "The circumstances are the circumstances. Maybe we can win the Gold Cup and go to the World Cup and do well. The loss won't have a massive impact on our psychology."