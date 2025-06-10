Trending
June 10, 2025 / 8:59 AM

Monaco move, Madrid addition highlight 2026 Formula 1 schedule

By Alex Butler
Max Verstappen and other Formula 1 drivers will take on a 24-race schedule in 2026. File Photo by Greg Nash/UPI
1 of 5 | Max Verstappen and other Formula 1 drivers will take on a 24-race schedule in 2026. File Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- A new date for Monaco and the addition of the Madrid Grand Prix highlight the 2026 Formula 1 schedule, which was released Tuesday.

The 24-race campaign will start in Melbourne with the March 8 Australian Grand Prix and end with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Dec. 6 at Yas Marina Circuit. The full 2026 schedule is listed below.

Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali cited new regulations and the introduction of 100% sustainable fuel that will make 2026 a "new era for Formula 1."

"We are excited to welcome Madrid to the calendar, and to see huge automotive brands like Audi, Cadillac and Ford join the Formula 1 grid," Domenicali said in a news release.

"It promises to be an unforgettable season, where once again we will come together at 24 amazing global venues to watch the best drivers in the world push themselves to the limit and produce incredible wheel to wheel racing for our millions of fans watching around the globe.

"I want to thank all our fans for their passionate support and the FIA, with all the volunteers, marshals and officials, as well as the promoters, partners, sponsors, host cities and the local motor racing federations for their commitment and support in delivering this schedule in what I know will be another historic year for Formula 1."

The Formula 1 schedule will continue with stops in China, Japan, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. The 2026 Miami Grand Prix will be the first U.S.-based race of the season. That event will be held May 3 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The circuit will head to Montreal for the May 24 Canada Grand Prix.

Monaco will host the next race, shifting dates from its traditional late May Grand Prix setup to June 7. Races will follow in Spain, Australia, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Hungary, the Netherlands and Italy. The Spanish Grand Prix -- which replaces the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix -- will be held Sept. 13 in Madrid.

The 17th and 18th races will be held in Azerbaijan and Singapore, respectively. The United States Grand Prix will then be held Oct. 25 in Austin, Texas. The final U.S.-based race will be held Nov. 21 in Las Vegas.

"With 24 Grands Prix across five continents, the season truly reflects the global nature of our community, while the improved geographical flow of the calendar shows our joint commitment to making the championship more efficient and sustainable," FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.

"The debut of Madrid, the arrival of iconic brands like Audi, Cadillac, and Ford, and the introduction of the next generation of F1 cars powered by 100% advanced sustainable fuels signal an exciting new era of racing."

Formula 1 schedule

March 8

Australian Grand Prix

March 15

Chinese Grand Prix

March 29

Japanese Grand Prix

April 12

Bahrain Grand Prix

April 19

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

May 3

Miami Grand Prix

May 24

Canadian Grand Prix

June 7

Monaco Grand Prix

June 14

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

June 28

Austrian Grand Prix

July 5

British Grand Prix

July 19

Belgian Grand Prix

July 26

Hungarian Grand Prix

Aug. 23

Dutch Grand Prix

Sept. 6

Italian Grand Prix

Sept. 13

Spanish Grand Prix

Sept. 27

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Oct. 11

Singapore Grand Prix

Oct. 25

United States Grand Prix

Nov. 1

Mexico City grand Prix

Nov. 8

Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Nov. 21

Las Vegas Grand Prix

Nov. 29

Qatar Grand Prix

Dec. 6

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

