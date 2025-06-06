Trending
Soccer
June 6, 2025 / 10:35 AM

David Beckham to receive Knighthood from King Charles

By Alex Butler
British soccer legend David Beckham celebrated his 50th birthday on May 2. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
British soccer legend David Beckham celebrated his 50th birthday on May 2. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Soccer icon David Beckham will be awarded knighthood next week as part of King Charles' birthday festivities.

Sources told the BBC, Sky Sports and The Times about the plan Thursday night. Beckham, 50, will take on the title of Sir, while his wife, Victoria Beckham, will be known as Lady Beckham.

Beckham, who has long served as an ambassador for the King's Foundation and UNICEF, was first nominated for knighthood in 2011.

The Inter Miami co-owner, who retired from soccer in 2013, was appointed as an OBE -- Order of the British Empire -- in 2003.

Beckham appeared in 115 games for the England men's national team. He was captain during 59 of those appearances. He is the only English men's player to score at three different World Cups.

Beckham also won six Premier League crowns while at Manchester United before starring at Real Madrid and moving to the MLS to play for the Los Angeles Galaxy. He later spent time with AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

King Charles, 76, was born Nov. 14, 1948, but will celebrate his official birthday at June's traditional Trooping the Color ceremony.

David Beckham turns 50: a look back

David Beckham speaks to the media at a press conference at the Intercontinental Hotel in New York City on May 30, 2005. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

