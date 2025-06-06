Trending
June 6, 2025 / 9:45 AM

Arsenal signs defender Gabriel Magalhaes to four-year deal

By Alex Butler
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes appeared in 210 games since joining the Gunners in 2020. File Photo by Vince Mignott/EPA-EFE
June 6 (UPI) -- Arsenal signed Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes to a four-year contract extension, the Premier League soccer franchise announced Friday.

"It's an amazing club," Gabriel told the team website. "I'm so proud to sign a new contract. I love this club. I love the fans, my teammates, I love this stadium.

"I'm so proud. Thank you for all the support."

Gabriel, 27, joined the Gunners in 2020. He helped anchor a defense that allowed the fewest goals (34) in the Premier League for the second consecutive season in 2024-25.

He also contributed 20 goals over 210 career appearances for the Gunners.

The veteran center back made his senior career debut in 2016 for Brazil's Avai. He also played for Lille of France's Ligue 1 before loans to Ligue 2 club Troyes and Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb.

"I arrived here as a young player and it's almost five years at this club," Gabriel said. "I've learned a lot here. I'm so proud of myself as well to have worn the captain's armband. It's an amazing journey.

"I'm so happy to continue this journey and hopefully win some trophies for this club."

The Gunners (20-4-14) finished second in the 2024-25 Premier League standings, 10 points behind first-place Liverpool (25-4-9).

Gabriel sustained a hamstring injury during an April 1 win over Fulham and missed the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign, but said he expects to be healthy for next season.

"It's going very well," Gabriel said of his recovery. "It was a bit difficult for me, but I know it's time to recharge. I'm feeling much better now and I'm so excited for next season."

The Gunners will take on AC Milan in a friendly July 23 in Singapore.

