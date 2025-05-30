Real Madrid signs longtime Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold lifts the Premier League trophy Sunday in Liverpool, England. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

May 30 (UPI) -- Real Madrid signed former Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold to a six-year contract, the Spanish La Liga club announced Friday.

Liverpool will receive a transfer fee from Madrid as part of the deal, which will be completed Sunday when the transfer window opens. His deal with Madrid will expire June 30, 2031.

"Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool FC with the club appreciative and grateful for his contribution to those successes," Liverpool said.

Liverpool announced May 5 that Alexander-Arnold planned to leave the club. Alexander-Arnold scored 23 goals over 352 appearances for the Reds. He won eight major trophies during that tenure, including the 2024-25 Premier League crown.

Alexander-Arnold is expected to play for Madrid in the Club World Club. Madrid will open the tournament against Al-Hilal at 3 p.m. EDT June 18 in Miami Gardens, Fla.