Trending
Soccer
May 30, 2025 / 10:30 AM

49ers owners complete purchase of Scottish soccer club Rangers

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Rangers finished second, behind rival Celtic, in the last four seasons of the Scottish Premiership. Photo by Brian Stewart/EPA
Rangers finished second, behind rival Celtic, in the last four seasons of the Scottish Premiership. Photo by Brian Stewart/EPA

May 30 (UPI) -- Healthcare executive Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises completed their ownership takeover of Rangers, the Scottish Premiership soccer franchise announced Friday.

The new ownership group committed to invest nearly $27 million into the club, which will be subject to shareholder approval.

"We are deeply grateful for the trust placed in us by the Rangers board, shareholders, staff, and supporters," Cavenagh said in a news release. "This club's history and traditions speak for themselves, but history doesn't win matches. We know that the true way to honor the club's heritage will be to drive performance.

"Our focus is simple: elevate performance, deliver results, and bring Rangers back to where it belongs -- at the top."

Related

Cavenagh will serve as board chairman and work with vice chairman Paraag Marathe, who serves as president of 49ers enterprises -- the investment arm of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

"At 49ers Enterprises, we have built a track record of sporting and business success, but our driving motivation is our deep connection to the clubs and communities we serve," Marathe said. "We are excited to join Andrew and our other consortium of investors in a new era for this iconic club, and we are determined to build something that supporters can be proud of for years to come."

Mark Taber, Andrew Clayton and Gene Schneur will join Marathe and Cavenagh as members of the board. Patrick Stewart, Fraser Thornton, John Halsted and George Taylor will remain with the Rangers board, while Alastair Johnston, Julian Wolhardt and Graeme Park stepped down from the board.

49ers Enterprises also owns Leeds United, which earned promotion to the England Premier League next season.

Rangers (22-7-9) finished second -- behind rival Celtic -- four the fourth-consecutive season in the Scottish Premiership standings. They last won the league in 2020-21.

Latest Headlines

Trump holding Pittsburgh rally to tout U.S. Steel deal
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Trump holding Pittsburgh rally to tout U.S. Steel deal
May 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is visiting a steel plant outside of Pittsburgh on Friday, where he is expected to tout a previously-announced deal between Japan's Nippon Steel Corporation and the United States Steel Corporation.
Ukraine demands Russian cease-fire details before Monday peace talks
World News // 43 minutes ago
Ukraine demands Russian cease-fire details before Monday peace talks
May 30 (UPI) -- Ukraine said it will not send a delegation for peace talks to Istanbul Monday until Russia provides details of its cease-fire proposal. Ukraine accused Russia of stalling in peace negotiations.
Diabetes, high blood pressure combo puts more Americans at risk
Health News // 43 minutes ago
Diabetes, high blood pressure combo puts more Americans at risk
Twice as many Americans now face the increased risk of death that comes from having both high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes, a new study reports.
Annual PCE inflation for April was 2.1%, in line with expectations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Annual PCE inflation for April was 2.1%, in line with expectations
May 30 (UPI) -- April personal consumption expenditure inflation was up just 0.1% for an annual rate of 2.1%, according to a Friday Bureau of Economic Analysis report.
U.S. cancer survivors grow to 18.6M; predicted to reach 22M by 2035
Health News // 1 hour ago
U.S. cancer survivors grow to 18.6M; predicted to reach 22M by 2035
ST. PAUL, Minn., May 30 (UPI) -- The number of cancer survivors living in the United States is continuing its steady increase, rising to an estimated at 18.6 million as of Jan. 1, according to a study published Friday by the American Cancer Society.
Trump's threat to end Harvard contracts puts research at risk
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump's threat to end Harvard contracts puts research at risk
May 30 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is seeking to end all contracts it has with Harvard University, a move that adds to the strain between the federal government and America's researchers.
Russell Brand pleads not guilty to rape, sexual assault charges
World News // 2 hours ago
Russell Brand pleads not guilty to rape, sexual assault charges
May 30 (UPI) -- Comedian and actor Russell Brand Friday pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault charges. He faces five counts.
Former British soldier in court to face Liverpool car-ramming charges
World News // 3 hours ago
Former British soldier in court to face Liverpool car-ramming charges
May 30 (UPI) -- A former Royal Marine appeared in court Friday in the British city of Liverpool, accused of deliberately driving a car into people at a cup victory parade for Liverpool Football Club.
Trump administration waiting on Hamas response to new cease-fire plan
World News // 4 hours ago
Trump administration waiting on Hamas response to new cease-fire plan
May 30 (UPI) -- Hamas was said to be carefully considering a new 60-day cease-fire/hostage release deal proposed by President Donald Trump and his special envoy Steve Witkoff, after Israel "signed off" on the deal.
North Korean aid helping Russia increase attacks on Ukraine, report says
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korean aid helping Russia increase attacks on Ukraine, report says
SEOUL, May 30 (UPI) -- Military cooperation between North Korea and Russia has enabled Moscow to increase its missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, the United States, South Korea and nine other allies said in a new report.

Trending Stories

Gauff, Pegula, Sinner sweep into third round of French Open
Gauff, Pegula, Sinner sweep into third round of French Open
McDavid, 'undrained' Oilers eager for Panthers, Stanley Cup rematch
McDavid, 'undrained' Oilers eager for Panthers, Stanley Cup rematch
NFL unveils full preseason slate, including five national broadcasts
NFL unveils full preseason slate, including five national broadcasts
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder 'getting better' entering NBA Finals
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder 'getting better' entering NBA Finals
MLB to buy stake in women's Athletics Unlimited Softball League, grow sport
MLB to buy stake in women's Athletics Unlimited Softball League, grow sport

Follow Us