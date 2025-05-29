Trending
Soccer
May 29, 2025 / 5:20 PM

Mistrial declared in Diego Maradona homicide case

By Mike Heuer
Fans hold up a life-size Diego Maradona image during a 2022 FIFA World Cup match in Doha, Qatar, on November 22, 2022. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI
Fans hold up a life-size Diego Maradona image during a 2022 FIFA World Cup match in Doha, Qatar, on November 22, 2022. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- An Argentine trial court judge's appearance in a documentary about the Nov. 25, 2020, death of soccer legend Diego Maradona triggered a mistrial declaration on Thursday.

Judge Julieta Makintach was one of three judges presiding over a trial of seven healthcare workers who are accused of homicide by negligently treating Maradona after he underwent brain surgery.

Makintach appears often in the unreleased documentary regarding Maradona's death and recused herself from the three-judge panel earlier this week.

Her sudden recusal triggered Thursday's mistrial declaration two months after the trial began, and the case will continue with a new judicial panel at a future date.

A prosecutor screened a trailer for the documentary film titled "Divine Justice" during the trial, which raised concerns about Makintach's impartiality.

Maradona was 60 when he underwent brain surgery at a hospital near Buenos Aires to treat a subdural hematoma that caused bleeding between his brain and skull.

His medical team, including the neurosurgeon who led the surgery, is accused of neglecting Maradona afterward, which prosecutors say led to his death.

Each of the seven-member medical team has pleaded not guilty and could be imprisoned for between eight and 25 years if found guilty.

Maradona led Argentina to a World Cup title in 1986 and is regarded as one of the greatest ever to play the sport.

He was nicknamed "El Pibe de Oro," which translates to "The Golden Boy," and was renowned for his dribbling, ball control and vision while using his low center of gravity to elude opposing players.

Maradona played professionally over 21 seasons for many top clubs, including Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla and Newell's Old Boys.

