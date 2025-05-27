Cristiano Ronaldo teases Al-Nassr exit with 'chapter is over' message

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr is set to expire next month. Photo by Ali Haider/EPA-EFE

May 27 (UPI) -- Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to deliver a cryptic message after Al-Nassr failed to qualify for the AFC Champions League, writing "this chapter is over" on his personal platforms.

Ronaldo, 40, joined the Saudi Pro League club in 2023. The Portuguese forward's contract expires at the end of June.

"This chapter is over," Ronaldo wrote Sunday on Instagram, X and Facebook. "The story? Still being written. Grateful to all."

Ronaldo, who has been linked to Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca and an unnamed Brazilian team, could play with a new squad as soon as the FIFA Club World Cup. That tournament starts June 14.

Flamengo, Palmeiras, Fluminense and Botafogo are the Brazilian teams set to play in the Club World Cup.

Last week, FIFA president Gianni Infantino hinted that Ronaldo could participate in the tournament, despite Al-Nassr's failure to qualify.

"Cristiano Ronaldo might play in the Club World Cup, yeah," Infantino said during a stream with IShowSpeed. "There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup...who knows?"

Ronaldo scored 99 goals over 105 matches with Al Nassr, who finished third in the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League standings, behind Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal.