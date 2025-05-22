Luka Modric to leave Real Madrid this summer

Star midfielder Luka Modric and Real Madrid will face Real Sociedad in a La Liga match Saturday in Madrid. Photo by Leszek Szymanski/EPA-EFE

May 22 (UPI) -- Luka Modric will leave Real Madrid this summer after the Club World Cup, ending his 13-year tenure with the Spanish La Liga power, he announced Thursday.

"Dear Madridistas, the time has come," the Croatian midfielder wrote on Instagram. "The moment I never wanted to come, but that's football, and in life everything has a beginning and an end."

Modric, 39, will play in his final home match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium when Madrid hosts Real Sociedad on Saturday in Madrid.

Madrid will take on Al-Hilal of the Saudi Pro League in a Club World Cup match June 18 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"Real Madrid wishes to express its immense gratitude and appreciation for a player who has become a true legend both of our club and world football," Madrid said in a news release.

Modric won a club-record 28 trophies during his 13 seasons with Madrid. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner appeared in 34 games this season, including 16 starts. He totaled 43 goals and 95 assists over 590 total appearances for the club.

"I arrived in 2012 with the desire to wear the shirt of the best team in the world and with the ambition to do big things, but I couldn't imagine what came next," Modric wrote.

"Playing for Real Madrid changed my life as a football player and as a person. I am proud to have been part of one of the most successful eras of the best club in history.

"Leaving with a full heart. Filled with pride, gratitude and unforgettable memories. And even though, after the Club World Cup, I'm no longer going to wear this shirt on the field, I'll always be a Madrid fan."

Modric also made 186 appearances for Croatia's national team. He won a Bronze Ball at the 2022 World Cup and Golden Ball at the 2018 World Cup, when he helped lead Croatia to the final.

"Luka Modric will forever remain in the hearts of all Madridistas as a unique an exemplary footballer who has always embodied the values of Real Madrid," Madrid president Florentino Perez said.

"His football has captured the imagination of Madridismo and fans all over the world. His legacy will live on forever."