Trending
Soccer
May 22, 2025 / 1:33 PM

Luka Modric to leave Real Madrid this summer

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Star midfielder Luka Modric and Real Madrid will face Real Sociedad in a La Liga match Saturday in Madrid. Photo by Leszek Szymanski/EPA-EFE
Star midfielder Luka Modric and Real Madrid will face Real Sociedad in a La Liga match Saturday in Madrid. Photo by Leszek Szymanski/EPA-EFE

May 22 (UPI) -- Luka Modric will leave Real Madrid this summer after the Club World Cup, ending his 13-year tenure with the Spanish La Liga power, he announced Thursday.

"Dear Madridistas, the time has come," the Croatian midfielder wrote on Instagram. "The moment I never wanted to come, but that's football, and in life everything has a beginning and an end."

Modric, 39, will play in his final home match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium when Madrid hosts Real Sociedad on Saturday in Madrid.

Madrid will take on Al-Hilal of the Saudi Pro League in a Club World Cup match June 18 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Related

"Real Madrid wishes to express its immense gratitude and appreciation for a player who has become a true legend both of our club and world football," Madrid said in a news release.

Modric won a club-record 28 trophies during his 13 seasons with Madrid. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner appeared in 34 games this season, including 16 starts. He totaled 43 goals and 95 assists over 590 total appearances for the club.

"I arrived in 2012 with the desire to wear the shirt of the best team in the world and with the ambition to do big things, but I couldn't imagine what came next," Modric wrote.

"Playing for Real Madrid changed my life as a football player and as a person. I am proud to have been part of one of the most successful eras of the best club in history.

"Leaving with a full heart. Filled with pride, gratitude and unforgettable memories. And even though, after the Club World Cup, I'm no longer going to wear this shirt on the field, I'll always be a Madrid fan."

Modric also made 186 appearances for Croatia's national team. He won a Bronze Ball at the 2022 World Cup and Golden Ball at the 2018 World Cup, when he helped lead Croatia to the final.

"Luka Modric will forever remain in the hearts of all Madridistas as a unique an exemplary footballer who has always embodied the values of Real Madrid," Madrid president Florentino Perez said.

"His football has captured the imagination of Madridismo and fans all over the world. His legacy will live on forever."

Latest Headlines

Federal judge blocks Trump administration's mass layoffs at Education Department
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Federal judge blocks Trump administration's mass layoffs at Education Department
May 22 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Massachusetts issued an injunction Thursday that blocks the Trump administration from its plan to dismantle the Department of Education, and that those employees fired from the department be rehired.
Pigeon Fest to celebrate New York's most controversial birds
Odd News // 32 minutes ago
Pigeon Fest to celebrate New York's most controversial birds
May 22 (UPI) -- A New York park is celebrating one of the city's most iconic animals next month with Pigeon Fest, a day-long event featuring art exhibitions, science demonstrations and the city's first Pigeon Impersonation Pageant.
China strengthens ties in Latin America with loans, cooperative deals
World News // 1 hour ago
China strengthens ties in Latin America with loans, cooperative deals
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, May 22 (UPI) -- China is expanding its economic and political footprint in Latin America through billions of dollars in loans and cooperative deals, further challenging U.S. influence in the region.
Supreme Court blocks creation of religious public charter school
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court blocks creation of religious public charter school
May 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court decided Thursday that the state of Oklahoma will not be permitted to create the first-ever religious public charter school with a deadlocked decision only a sentence in length.
Turtle found covered in more than 1.5 pounds of barnacles, algae
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Turtle found covered in more than 1.5 pounds of barnacles, algae
May 22 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers in North Carolina said they removed more than 1.5 pounds of barnacles and other organisms from a stranded green sea turtle.
Kid Cudi to testify on past with Sean 'Diddy' Combs in federal trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kid Cudi to testify on past with Sean 'Diddy' Combs in federal trial
May 22 (UPI) -- Rapper Kid Cudi will take the stand Thursday in the closed door federal sex-trafficking trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs in a big day for prosecutors.
New York news anchor completes broadcast while in labor
Odd News // 2 hours ago
New York news anchor completes broadcast while in labor
May 22 (UPI) -- A morning news anchor for a New York station went into labor in the early morning -- and still anchored the morning show less than two hours later.
One person reported shot outside of CIA headquarters
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
One person reported shot outside of CIA headquarters
May 22 (UPI) -- A woman was wounded by gunfire Thursday morning outside CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia in what the agency has called a "security incident."
East African crowned crane escapes Washington zoo
Odd News // 3 hours ago
East African crowned crane escapes Washington zoo
May 22 (UPI) -- A zoo in Washington is asking nearby residents to be on the lookout for an East African crowned crane that escaped from the facility.
Analysis: Economic theory heats up South Korean presidential race
World News // 3 hours ago
Analysis: Economic theory heats up South Korean presidential race
SEOUL, May 22 (UPI) -- An economic theory has sparked controversy during South Korea's presidential campaign, with the opposition leader introducing a classic economic metaphor called the "hotel economy."

Trending Stories

Tush push ban fails to gain backing from NFL owners
Tush push ban fails to gain backing from NFL owners
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay dies at age 65
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay dies at age 65
Penske fires president Tim Cindric, two others after Indy 500 penalties
Penske fires president Tim Cindric, two others after Indy 500 penalties
Wisconsin, Notre Dame to play football on a Sunday in 2026 at Lambeau Field
Wisconsin, Notre Dame to play football on a Sunday in 2026 at Lambeau Field
N.Y. Knicks to 'reevaluate' after playoff collapse vs. Indiana Pacers
N.Y. Knicks to 'reevaluate' after playoff collapse vs. Indiana Pacers

Follow Us