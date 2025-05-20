Former MLS midfielder Gadi Kinda dies at 31

May 20 (UPI) -- Former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda has died, Israeli Premier League team Maccabi Haifa FC announced Tuesday. He was 31.

The club did not disclose Kinda's cause of death.

"Maccabi Haifa Football Club mourns the death of the team's player, Gadi Raphael Kinda, who passed away at the age of 31," Maccabi Haifa said.

"The Maccabi Haifa family hugs the Kinda family and prays that they will not know any more sorrow. May his memory be blessed."

גדי שלנו pic.twitter.com/Ag5l2R9VWw— Maccabi Haifa FC (@mhfootballclub) May 20, 2025

The Ethiopian made his senior debut in 2011 at Ashdod. He also spent time at Beitar Jerusalem, another Israeli Premier League club, before going on loan in 2020 to Sporting Kansas City.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Sporting KC midfielder Gadi Kinda," Sporting Kansas City said. "Our hearts are with Gadi's family, his friends, teammates and all who knew him."

Kinda, who made a permanent move to Sporting Kansas City after the 2020 campaign, scored 14 goals over 64 MLS appearances. He returned to Israel in 2023 to play for Maccabi Haifa.

Kinda also made 10 appearances for the Israel men's national team.

"Major League Soccer mourns the passing of former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda at the age of 31," MLS said. "During his four seasons with Kansas City from 2020 to 2023, Gadi was a fan favorite for his outstanding play on the field, his passion for the sport, and his spirit of kindness and his generosity to everyone around him.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Gadi's family, friends, fans, and everyone with Sporting Kansas City."

