Trending
Soccer
May 20, 2025 / 2:25 PM

Former MLS midfielder Gadi Kinda dies at 31

By Alex Butler
Share with X

May 20 (UPI) -- Former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda has died, Israeli Premier League team Maccabi Haifa FC announced Tuesday. He was 31.

The club did not disclose Kinda's cause of death.

"Maccabi Haifa Football Club mourns the death of the team's player, Gadi Raphael Kinda, who passed away at the age of 31," Maccabi Haifa said.

"The Maccabi Haifa family hugs the Kinda family and prays that they will not know any more sorrow. May his memory be blessed."

The Ethiopian made his senior debut in 2011 at Ashdod. He also spent time at Beitar Jerusalem, another Israeli Premier League club, before going on loan in 2020 to Sporting Kansas City.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Sporting KC midfielder Gadi Kinda," Sporting Kansas City said. "Our hearts are with Gadi's family, his friends, teammates and all who knew him."

Kinda, who made a permanent move to Sporting Kansas City after the 2020 campaign, scored 14 goals over 64 MLS appearances. He returned to Israel in 2023 to play for Maccabi Haifa.

Kinda also made 10 appearances for the Israel men's national team.

"Major League Soccer mourns the passing of former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda at the age of 31," MLS said. "During his four seasons with Kansas City from 2020 to 2023, Gadi was a fan favorite for his outstanding play on the field, his passion for the sport, and his spirit of kindness and his generosity to everyone around him.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Gadi's family, friends, fans, and everyone with Sporting Kansas City."

Notable deaths of 2025

Jill Sobule
Jill Sobule attends the GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 30, 2023. Sobule, the singer-songwriter behind "I Kissed a Girl," "Living Color" and "Supermodel," died at the age of 66 on May 2 from a house fire. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill 2 aides to Mexico City's mayor
World News // 5 minutes ago
Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill 2 aides to Mexico City's mayor
May 20 (UPI) -- Two men on a motorcycle shot and killed Ximena Guzman and Jose Munoz at the Chabacano Metro station in Mexico City Monday morning before fleeing.
FDA says Florida cucumbers linked to salmonella outbreak in 15 states
Health News // 21 minutes ago
FDA says Florida cucumbers linked to salmonella outbreak in 15 states
May 20 (UPI) -- FDA officials have warned the American public to not eat, sell or serve cucumbers grown and distributed by two Florida companies after a salmonella outbreak in more than a dozen states.
Nicolás Maduro's Venezuela functions as international criminal organization, report finds
World News // 24 minutes ago
Nicolás Maduro's Venezuela functions as international criminal organization, report finds
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, May 20 (UPI) -- Nicolás Maduro's regime has transformed Venezuela into an international criminal organization, using state institutions for internal repression, looting national resources and collaboration with organized crime networks.
Trump visits Capitol Hill for legislative agenda bill push; opponents remain firm
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump visits Capitol Hill for legislative agenda bill push; opponents remain firm
May 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump visited Capitol Hill Tuesday to move those House Republicans who have so far chosen not to approve his legislative agenda bill to cease their opposition and move the legislation forward.
Maintenance worker arrested for aiding breakout of 10 New Orleans jail inmates
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Maintenance worker arrested for aiding breakout of 10 New Orleans jail inmates
May 20 (UPI) -- A maintenance worker was arrested for aiding in the escape of nearly a dozen inmates from a jail in New Orleans.
Idaho man scoops water with his hands to break his own world record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Idaho man scoops water with his hands to break his own world record
May 20 (UPI) -- The Idaho man who holds the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles beat one of his own records by using his hands to transfer 1.3 gallons of water between two containers in 30 seconds.
Snake pokes out from under hood of Missouri woman's car
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Snake pokes out from under hood of Missouri woman's car
May 20 (UPI) -- Missouri wildlife officials are reminding residents to check under the hoods of their vehicles after a black rat snake poked out from the engine compartment of a Eugene resident's car.
Deputy fishes baby alligator out of North Carolina pool
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Deputy fishes baby alligator out of North Carolina pool
May 20 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy in North Carolina used a net to capture a small alligator found taking a relaxing swim in a pool.
WHO member states adopt historic agreement to collaborate on pandemic prevention
World News // 2 hours ago
WHO member states adopt historic agreement to collaborate on pandemic prevention
May 20 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization announced Tuesday it has officially adopted the first-ever "Pandemic Agreement," just as the United States said it is leaving the organization.
Recovering from heart attack? Here's what you shouldn't do
Health News // 2 hours ago
Recovering from heart attack? Here's what you shouldn't do
Lounging around too much after a heart attack can set you up for another one, a new study says.

Trending Stories

San Francisco 49ers make Fred Warner NFL's highest-paid linebacker
San Francisco 49ers make Fred Warner NFL's highest-paid linebacker
NHL referee Chris Rooney, hit in the face with a stick, expects to return to playoffs
NHL referee Chris Rooney, hit in the face with a stick, expects to return to playoffs
Mets to advise $765M outfielder Juan Soto on hustle after slow running
Mets to advise $765M outfielder Juan Soto on hustle after slow running
Chicago Bears, All-Pro guard Joe Thuney agree to two-year extension
Chicago Bears, All-Pro guard Joe Thuney agree to two-year extension
Winners of Kentucky Derby, Preakness horse races might meet in Belmont Stakes
Winners of Kentucky Derby, Preakness horse races might meet in Belmont Stakes

Follow Us