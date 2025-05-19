Soccer
May 19, 2025 / 10:32 AM

Savy King says Angel City medical team saved her life after soccer field collapse

By Alex Butler
May 19 (UPI) -- Savy King, who was released from a Los Angeles hospital over the weekend, praised the Angel City FC medical team for saving her life after a recent on-field collapse and said she looks forward to a soccer comeback.

King made the comments Sunday on social media. Angel City said King was discharged Saturday from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. She is now home with her family.

"I'm still finding the words to express just how much your love and support have meant to me over these past few days," King wrote on Instagram.

"What I do know is that I wouldn't be getting through this without my incredible family by my side, my amazing teammates who have shown up for me and prayed for me, the fans, the entire soccer community, and the outstanding medical team here at ACFC who saved my life and cared for me every step of the way.

"I know God's got me and I'm looking forward to recovering and getting back out on the field!"

King also shared photos of herself from a hospital bed, while she was holding a heart pillow.

The 20-year-old defender collapsed in the 74th minute of Angel City's 2-0 win over the Utah Royals on May 9 in Los Angeles. She received immediate care at California Hospital Medical Center and was admitted two days later to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. She underwent surgery Tuesday after doctors discovered a heart abnormality.

Medical staff members immediately tended to King after her collapse as players from both teams were emotionally impacted by the incident on the BMO Stadium field. The game continued after a 16-minute delay, resulting in criticism of the National Women's Soccer League. League officials later said the game should not have continued.

"On behalf of Angel City FC and Savy's family, we are so grateful for the expert medical care she received by the world class providers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in consultation with our medical staff," Angel City said.

"Angel City is prepared to supporting Savy as she continues her recovery."

Bay FC beat Angel City 2-0 on Saturday in San Jose, Calif. Angel City will host Racing Louisville at 10 p.m. EDT Saturday in Los Angeles.

