May 16, 2025 / 1:52 PM

NWSL admits error in failure to stop game after Savy King collapse

By Alex Butler
May 16 (UPI) -- The NWSL said Friday that play should not have resumed after Savy King collapsed during a recent matchup between Angel City and the Utah Royals and that future matches featuring similar circumstances will be abandoned.

The 20-year-old defender collapsed in the 74th minute of Angel City's 2-0 win Friday in Los Angeles. She received immediate care at California Hospital Medical Center. She was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Saturday and underwent surgery Tuesday after doctors discovered a heart abnormality.

Angel City said Wednesday that King was resting and recovering. Her family said they hoped to bring her home soon.

"Having reviewed our protocols and how they were implemented, and in listening to feedback from our stakeholders, the Angel City vs. Utah game last Friday night should not haver continued and we regret that it did," the NWSL said.

"The health and well-being of the entire NWSL community remains our top priority, and in any similar situations going forward the game should and would be abandoned."

The NWSL said Wednesday that league protocols were followed after King's collapse, but would review league protocol. The National Women's Soccer League Players Association and several players criticized the decision to continue the game.

Angel City will battle Bay F at 10 p.m. EDT Saturday in San Jose, Calif.

