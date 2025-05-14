Trending
Soccer
May 14, 2025 / 7:35 AM

Soccer: Angel City's Savy King undergoes heart surgery after mid-game collapse

By Alex Butler
May 14 (UPI) -- Angel City defender Savy King underwent heart surgery after collapsing on the field during a National Women's Soccer League win over the Utah Royals, her team said.

King underwent surgery Tuesday after doctors discovered a heart abnormality. Angel City said she is now resting and recovering.

The 20-year-old defender collapsed in the 74th minute of the 2-0 win Friday in Los Angeles. She received immediate care at California Hospital Medical Center before being admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Saturday morning.

"We are incredibly thankful for the outstanding medical care she has received and the overwhelming support from our community," Angel City said. "We kindly ask for continued respect for Savy's privacy as she focuses on healing."

King's family said she is recovering well and they hope to bring her home soon.

"We want to thank the incredible Angel City medical staff and players who acted swiftly as well as the medical teams that have given her such exceptional care," King's family said.

"We will never forget the kindness and care you've shown, our gratitude is endless. In moments like these, we're reminded of God's constant presence and protection. Thank you all for lifting Savy up in your prayers."

Players from both teams were emotional following King's collapse at BMO Stadium. The decision to allow the game to continue drew criticism on social media. NWSL rules state that a game counts as official if it cannot be completed after the 75th minute mark -- which came just seconds after King's collapse.

The NWSL said league protocols were followed, but the league plans to "review and determine if changes to that protocol need to be made.

"We share everyone's concern about Savy, and our thoughts are with her, her family, the Utah Royals players and staff, and the Angel City players, staff and community," the league said.

King entered the league as the No. 2 overall pick by Bay FC in the 2024 NWSL Draft. She was traded to Angel City and February and drew eight starts this season.

Angel City will face Bay FC at 10 p.m. EDT Saturday in San Jose, Calif.

