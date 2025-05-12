Trending
Soccer
May 12, 2025 / 12:34 PM

Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti named coach of Brazilian national team

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is set to take over the Brazil men's national team. Photo by Mariscal/EPA-EFE
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is set to take over the Brazil men's national team. Photo by Mariscal/EPA-EFE

May 12 (UPI) -- Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti will serve as the new coach of the Brazil men's national team, the Brazilian Football Confederation announced Monday.

"Bringing Carlo Ancelotti to lead Brazil is more than a strategic move," confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues said. "It is a statement to the world that we are determined to reclaim the top spot on the podium. He is the greatest coach in history and now he is leading the greatest national team on the planet.

"Together, we will write new glorious chapters for Brazilian football."

Ancelotti, 65, led Real Madrid to a 23-6-6 record through 35 La Liga matches this season. Los Blancos sit in second place, behind rival Barcelona (26-5-4), with three league matches remaining.

Ancelotti, who joined Madrid in 2021, coached Los Blancos for the 350th time Sunday, when they suffered a 4-3 setback to Barcelona in Barcelona.He posted an overall record of 247-53-50 over his six seasons with the club. He won 15 titles, including three Champions League crowns, with Los Blancos.

Madrid will host Mallorca at 3:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Madrid. Brazil said Ancelotti will take over as coach for two 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month Ecuador and Paraguay.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Zoo asks public to be on the lookout for escaped capybara
Odd News // 41 minutes ago
Zoo asks public to be on the lookout for escaped capybara
May 12 (UPI) -- A zoo in eastern China is asking for the public's help to locate an escaped capybara that has been on the loose for more than 40 days.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom urges cities to remove homeless encampments
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom urges cities to remove homeless encampments
May 12 (UPI) -- The governor's plan prohibits persistent camping in a single location, prohibits encampments that block sidewalks and requires local officials to provide notice and make every reasonable effort to identify shelter.
First group of South African refugees to arrive in U.S.
World News // 1 hour ago
First group of South African refugees to arrive in U.S.
May 12 (UPI) -- The first set of 49 White South African "Afrikaners" granted refugee status by President Donald Trump will arrive Monday to the United States.
Baby raccoons rescued from inside wall at San Francisco's Chase Center
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Baby raccoons rescued from inside wall at San Francisco's Chase Center
May 12 (UPI) -- San Francisco Animal Care and Control officers were called out to Chase Center to rescue a family of three baby raccoons found stuck in a wall.
New Zealand cyclist collides with goat during Giro d'Italia
Odd News // 2 hours ago
New Zealand cyclist collides with goat during Giro d'Italia
May 12 (UPI) -- A New Zealand cyclist competing in Europe's Giro d'Italia had a near brush with disaster when a stray goat collided with his leg and back wheel -- and the moment was caught on camera.
Food security group warns Israeli blockade raises famine threat in Gaza
World News // 3 hours ago
Food security group warns Israeli blockade raises famine threat in Gaza
May 12 (UPI) -- Gaza is under the threat of widespread famine as nearly 500,000 Palestinians are facing catastrophic food insecurity, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification reported on Monday.
Double-lung transplant in U.S. saves German mother of twins
Health News // 3 hours ago
Double-lung transplant in U.S. saves German mother of twins
Cornelia Tischmacher's road to survival led from Germany to the United States, where she received a double-lung transplant at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago the day after Christmas 2024.
Pope Leo XIV tells media to help promote global peace by 'disarming' words
World News // 4 hours ago
Pope Leo XIV tells media to help promote global peace by 'disarming' words
May 12 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV called for a kinder, gentler mass media, one that speaks up for those with no voice and in defense of free speech, and urged regimes around the world that jail journalists to set them free.
Trump's film tariff plan threatens new hurdles for filmmakers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump's film tariff plan threatens new hurdles for filmmakers
May 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's announcement that he wishes to place tariffs on internationally-produced films has people in the movie business worrying of another hurdle.
Opening arguments set to begin in Sean 'Diddy' Combs criminal trial
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Opening arguments set to begin in Sean 'Diddy' Combs criminal trial
May 12 (UPI) -- Opening arguments are slated to begin Monday as Sean "Diddy" Combs' criminal trial continues. The jury will also be finalized

Trending Stories

Preakness field solidifies, Royal Ascot candidates emerge in weekend horse racing
Preakness field solidifies, Royal Ascot candidates emerge in weekend horse racing
Indiana Pacers crush Cleveland Cavaliers in historic blowout, take 3-1 series lead
Indiana Pacers crush Cleveland Cavaliers in historic blowout, take 3-1 series lead
Cleveland Browns to sign safety Damontae Kazee
Cleveland Browns to sign safety Damontae Kazee
NFL to broadcast Peacock Holiday Exclusive game Dec. 27 in primetime
NFL to broadcast Peacock Holiday Exclusive game Dec. 27 in primetime
Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers shut out Toronto Maple Leafs to tie series
Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers shut out Toronto Maple Leafs to tie series

Follow Us