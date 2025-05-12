Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti named coach of Brazilian national team

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is set to take over the Brazil men's national team. Photo by Mariscal/EPA-EFE

May 12 (UPI) -- Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti will serve as the new coach of the Brazil men's national team, the Brazilian Football Confederation announced Monday.

"Bringing Carlo Ancelotti to lead Brazil is more than a strategic move," confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues said. "It is a statement to the world that we are determined to reclaim the top spot on the podium. He is the greatest coach in history and now he is leading the greatest national team on the planet.

"Together, we will write new glorious chapters for Brazilian football."

Ancelotti, 65, led Real Madrid to a 23-6-6 record through 35 La Liga matches this season. Los Blancos sit in second place, behind rival Barcelona (26-5-4), with three league matches remaining.

Ancelotti, who joined Madrid in 2021, coached Los Blancos for the 350th time Sunday, when they suffered a 4-3 setback to Barcelona in Barcelona.He posted an overall record of 247-53-50 over his six seasons with the club. He won 15 titles, including three Champions League crowns, with Los Blancos.

Madrid will host Mallorca at 3:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Madrid. Brazil said Ancelotti will take over as coach for two 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month Ecuador and Paraguay.